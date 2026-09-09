Grocery deals this week: Save on produce, game day snacks and Halloween decor

CINCINNATI — The average American household spends more than $10,000 on food a year, according to a new study by CashNet USA — and we all know how quickly a trip to the grocery store can add up.

This week, I'm finding some good deals on both everyday staples and game day favorites to help you save on groceries, so you don't waste your money.

WATCH: Where can you stretch your grocery budget the furthest this week?

Best grocery deals this week at Kroger, Meijer, Aldi and Walmart

Kroger

Save $5 on produce with a digital coupon when you spend $20 — through Sept. 15.

A few other standouts:



Tyson chicken drumsticks, thighs and wings: Buy 1, get 2 free

Raspberries or blackberries (6 oz.): 2 for $5 with card

General Mills cereal: $1.79 with digital coupon

Boneless chuck roast: $6.99 per pound with digital coupon (regularly $9.99/lb.)

18-count Kroger large Grade A eggs: $2.29 with card

Barilla pasta: 99 cents with digital coupon

Kroger russet potatoes (10 lb. bag): $5 with card

Meijer

Produce and Snacks



Bulk Honeycrisp apples: $1.49 per pound

Nestlé Toll House Morsels (10–12 oz.): 2 for $8 — perfect for fall baking

Meat and Seafood



Whole pork shoulder butt roast (bone-in): $1.79 per pound

Pork loin assorted chops (bone-in): $1.99 per pound

Tyson fresh chicken breasts, strips or tenderloins: $4.99 per pound

Smithfield bacon (12 oz.): $3.99

Friday–Sunday, Sept. 11–13 only, stock up on beverages this weekend:



Body Armor or Vitamin Water (20 oz.): 89 cents each

Dasani drinking water 24-pack: $3.49

Aldi

Aldi has produce discounts and price drops on meat this week.

Produce



Avocados: 59 cents each

Roma tomatoes: 85 cents per pound

Meat and Seafood



Organic chicken breasts: $4.99 per pound

Fresh Atlantic salmon: $8.99 per pound

Sirloin steak: $9.99 per pound

Walmart

Planning a tailgate for the Bengals game this weekend? Walmart's game day rollbacks have you covered.

Game Day Rollbacks



4-pound bag of chicken wings: $11.97

Pack of 8 burger buns: $1.97

Frito-Lay variety packs: $8.97

Dr Pepper or Pepsi Zero Sugar 24-pack cans: $9.97

Halloween and Fall Decor at Aldi

With Labor Day behind us, spooky season is officially here. Aldi's "Here Today, Gone Tomorrow" section is stocked with Halloween and fall decor this week — from light-up ghosts to inflatables. Stock up while they're here so you don't waste your money.



Halloween LED Ghosts: $29.99

Halloween collection inflatable: $12.99

Crashing Witch or Ghost Tree Wrap: $7.99

Harvest Decor Pillow: $12.99

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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