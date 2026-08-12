Tree falls on your property? What your insurance will and won't cover

CINCINNATI — A massive oak tree — estimated to be more than 130 years old — came crashing down on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood in Tuesday's storms, raising questions many homeowners face after a storm: Should you call your insurance company, and if you do, will insurance even pay for the damage?

Troy Havens looked over what remained of the giant oak that had towered over his home for generations.

"This is approximately 131, 132 years old. And it's gone," Havens said.

The tree hit only power lines, leaving Havens uncertain about what Duke Energy won't cover and what he may be responsible for paying.

"I'm not really sure how this will come out, because of how it, it lays in the yard," Havens said.

WATCH: A homeowner laments the 130-year-old tree that came down in his yard

Tree down: Who pays for the cleanup?

What to do if a tree or large limb comes down

Amber Zeigler of the Better Business Bureau says the first step — before hiring anyone to cut a single branch — is to document everything, take photos of any damage and contact your insurer.

"The first thing to do is to speak to your insurance company before filing any kind of a claim or hiring anyone," Zeigler said.

Your agent will then determine whether cleanup and repairs may be covered. In most cases, it needs to hit personal property for insurance to kick in.

If it just drops in your backyard, you may be responsible for the $500 to $2,000 cleanup (depending on size).

According to the BBB, here is what most insurers typically cover:



Tree hits your home or deck: Homeowners insurance will pay for cleanup and repairs.

Tree hits your car: Auto insurance will pay for repairs.

Tree ruins landscaping: You may need a landscaping rider for coverage.

Tree lands in neighbor's yard: Legally, you are not responsible, but many good neighbors offer to help.

Tree lands only on your lawn: Insurance typically will not cover anything.

This report in Southern Living has more details about when you may be able to get coverage.

Despite the loss of a tree that had stood for more than a century, Havens said he is trying to look at the bright side.

"It could have been much worse. We are thankful no one was killed," Havens said.

The bottom line from the BBB: If a tree falls and causes any damage to personal property — your home, car, deck or even a fence — file a claim with your insurance company.

That damage should be covered, and that way you don't waste your money.

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