Was that used car flooded? How to check for flood damage before you buy

Severe summer flooding has damaged cars across states like Ohio, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky — and even if your area hasn't flooded, those storms could still cost you.

After hurricanes or heavy downpours, thousands of flood-damaged cars end up back on the market, often thousands of miles from where they were flooded.

"Those are the type of cars that may get sold cheaply to potential scammers who then clean them up and sell them elsewhere," said Em Nguyen, director of public relations with CARFAX.

According to CARFAX, about 482,000 flood-damaged vehicles were back on U.S. roads last year.

Nguyen said some vehicles are cleaned up just enough to be resold.

"While it may look showroom fresh, it's literally rotting from the inside out," Nguyen said.

WATCH: The signs a used car for sale is actually a flood-damaged vehicle

Flood car alert: Warning signs a used car was in a flood

Signs of water damage

Flood damage isn't always easy to spot. Nguyen said start by checking for damp or loose upholstery.

"See if the carpet is mismatched from the upholstery. Those are bad signs," she said.

Other warning signs include:



Rust around the brake or gas pedals

Mud in odd places, like under the hood or inside the glove box

Fogged-up headlights or taillights

A musty smell

Water or debris in the trunk

For owners dealing with a flooded vehicle, there may be ways to safely dry it out and repair it. Service manager Jim Cobb said it requires a professional, or mold will set in.

"Take the seats out, take the side panels out of it. It has to be 100% dried out," he explained.

But if you're buying a used car after summer storms, take extra time to check for water damage and look up a vehicle's history using the free CARFAX Flood Damage Check tool on its website.

Link to CARFAX flood tool: How to Avoid Flooded Cars | CARFAX

"This isn't just the risk to your wallet, but it's a risk to your health and your safety on the road as well," Nguyen said. "Even a little bit of water damage can be a really big problem."

Inspect a used car thoroughly, take a test drive and ask an expert, so you don't waste your money.

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