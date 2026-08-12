Power outage food safety: What to keep or toss and how to replace SNAP benefits after the storm

Last night's storms knocked out power for more than 100,000 homes and businesses across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky — and that means millions of dollars in groceries may be at risk. Here's everything you need to know to protect your family and save as much food as possible.

How long does your fridge or freezer stay safe?

The moment the power goes out, the clock starts ticking. Keep your doors closed as much as possible. Every time you open them, cold air escapes and food reaches unsafe temperatures faster.



Refrigerator — About 4 hours

Full freezer — About 48 hours

Half-full freezer — About 24 hours

What to throw out of the refrigerator

If your power has been out for more than 4 hours, discard perishable items including:



Meat, poultry, and seafood

Eggs and dairy products — milk, yogurt, cheese

Cooked leftovers

Meredith Carothers, a food safety expert with the USDA, said the 4-hour window has already passed for most people who lost power during Monday's storms here in the Tri-State.

"So it's been much longer than 4 hours for a lot of you, so we would definitely recommend throwing away any perishable items that are in your refrigerator like meat, poultry, cooked leftovers," Carothers said.

One important note: Spoiled food is not safe for pets, either.

"It can make you sick, it can make your animals sick too," Carothers said.

WATCH: What to keep, what to toss, and how to replace SNAP benefits after the storm

Power outage food safety: What to keep, what to toss, and how to replace SNAP benefits after the storm

What to check in the freezer

Your freezer buys you more time, but you still need to check before assuming everything is safe.

Safe to keep or refreeze:



Food that still has ice crystals

Food confirmed at 40°F or below with a food thermometer

Throw it out:



Anything fully thawed

Anything warm to the touch

Anything with no ice crystals and no way to confirm the temperature

"Anything fully thawed out, anything that doesn't have ice crystals anymore or is warm to the touch, definitely needs to be discarded as well," Carothers said.

How to protect freezer food right now

If your power is still out or just came back on, act quickly:



Add ice directly to the freezer to help maintain a cold temperature

Move items to a cooler packed with ice — this keeps food cold the same way a refrigerator would

Refreeze safely — meat, poultry, and cooked foods that thawed to no higher than 40°F can be safely refrozen once power is restored

What about families who can't afford to throw food away?

It's a real concern, especially if you just went to the grocery store before the storm. But Carothers said the risk isn't worth it, even when money is tight.

The reason: The bacteria that cause foodborne illness are invisible. You can't see, smell, or taste them, which means a sniff test won't protect you.

"It is unfortunate, but if you've surpassed these recommended timeframes, we do not recommend to take that risk just because it's not guaranteed that it would be able to be eaten without getting you sick," Carothers said.

Never taste food to determine whether it is safe. Getting sick from spoiled food can mean a doctor's visit — which costs far more than replacing groceries.

What you DON'T have to throw away

Not everything needs to go. These items are generally safe to keep even after an extended power outage:



Whole fruits and raw vegetables

Bread

Condiments like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce

Brian Williamson of Clermont County Public Health said shelf-stable condiments are designed to last without refrigeration.

"Ketchup or mustard that you're used to seeing out at a restaurant on the table would generally be safe to keep," Williamson said.

The bottom line on food safety

When in doubt, throw it out. Carothers said that's always the USDA's recommendation.

"When in doubt, throw it out. Not worth taking a risk in that sense," Carothers said.

For more food safety information, visit foodsafety.gov.

SNAP recipients: You may be able to replace lost food benefits

If you receive SNAP benefits and lost food because of the power outage, you may be eligible for replacement benefits — up to your full monthly SNAP amount.

To qualify:



Your power must have been out for 4 hours or longer

The food lost must have been purchased with SNAP benefits

You must apply within 10 days of the loss — no later than Friday, August 21

Ohio SNAP recipients

Complete Ohio JFS Form 07222 — available at odjfs.state.oh.us Submit the form to your county Jobs and Family Services office Include documentation of the power outage with your application

Accepted documentation includes:



Screenshots of news reports or text/email alerts

Outage maps showing your specific area was without power for 4 or more hours

Kentucky SNAP recipients

By phone: Call 855-306-8959, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

In person: Visit the local DCBS office at Victory Center, 8311 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042

Have your case number available when you apply

If you lost power and had to throw food out — or you're not sure what's safe — email me at taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com. I'll help you figure out what you can keep so you don't waste your money.

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