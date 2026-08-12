Power outage food safety: What to keep or toss and how to replace SNAP benefits after the storm

Last night's storms knocked out power for more than 100,000 homes and businesses across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky — and that means millions of dollars in groceries may be at risk. Here's everything you need to know to protect your family and save as much food as possible.
How long does your fridge or freezer stay safe?
The moment the power goes out, the clock starts ticking. Keep your doors closed as much as possible. Every time you open them, cold air escapes and food reaches unsafe temperatures faster.
- Refrigerator — About 4 hours
- Full freezer — About 48 hours
- Half-full freezer — About 24 hours
What to throw out of the refrigerator
If your power has been out for more than 4 hours, discard perishable items including:
- Meat, poultry, and seafood
- Eggs and dairy products — milk, yogurt, cheese
- Cooked leftovers
Meredith Carothers, a food safety expert with the USDA, said the 4-hour window has already passed for most people who lost power during Monday's storms here in the Tri-State.
"So it's been much longer than 4 hours for a lot of you, so we would definitely recommend throwing away any perishable items that are in your refrigerator like meat, poultry, cooked leftovers," Carothers said.
One important note: Spoiled food is not safe for pets, either.
"It can make you sick, it can make your animals sick too," Carothers said.
WATCH: What to keep, what to toss, and how to replace SNAP benefits after the storm
What to check in the freezer
Your freezer buys you more time, but you still need to check before assuming everything is safe.
Safe to keep or refreeze:
- Food that still has ice crystals
- Food confirmed at 40°F or below with a food thermometer
Throw it out:
- Anything fully thawed
- Anything warm to the touch
- Anything with no ice crystals and no way to confirm the temperature
"Anything fully thawed out, anything that doesn't have ice crystals anymore or is warm to the touch, definitely needs to be discarded as well," Carothers said.
How to protect freezer food right now
If your power is still out or just came back on, act quickly:
- Add ice directly to the freezer to help maintain a cold temperature
- Move items to a cooler packed with ice — this keeps food cold the same way a refrigerator would
- Refreeze safely — meat, poultry, and cooked foods that thawed to no higher than 40°F can be safely refrozen once power is restored
What about families who can't afford to throw food away?
It's a real concern, especially if you just went to the grocery store before the storm. But Carothers said the risk isn't worth it, even when money is tight.
The reason: The bacteria that cause foodborne illness are invisible. You can't see, smell, or taste them, which means a sniff test won't protect you.
"It is unfortunate, but if you've surpassed these recommended timeframes, we do not recommend to take that risk just because it's not guaranteed that it would be able to be eaten without getting you sick," Carothers said.
Never taste food to determine whether it is safe. Getting sick from spoiled food can mean a doctor's visit — which costs far more than replacing groceries.
What you DON'T have to throw away
Not everything needs to go. These items are generally safe to keep even after an extended power outage:
- Whole fruits and raw vegetables
- Bread
- Condiments like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce
Brian Williamson of Clermont County Public Health said shelf-stable condiments are designed to last without refrigeration.
"Ketchup or mustard that you're used to seeing out at a restaurant on the table would generally be safe to keep," Williamson said.
The bottom line on food safety
When in doubt, throw it out. Carothers said that's always the USDA's recommendation.
"When in doubt, throw it out. Not worth taking a risk in that sense," Carothers said.
For more food safety information, visit foodsafety.gov.
SNAP recipients: You may be able to replace lost food benefits
If you receive SNAP benefits and lost food because of the power outage, you may be eligible for replacement benefits — up to your full monthly SNAP amount.
To qualify:
- Your power must have been out for 4 hours or longer
- The food lost must have been purchased with SNAP benefits
- You must apply within 10 days of the loss — no later than Friday, August 21
Ohio SNAP recipients
- Complete Ohio JFS Form 07222 — available at odjfs.state.oh.us
- Submit the form to your county Jobs and Family Services office
- Include documentation of the power outage with your application
Accepted documentation includes:
- Screenshots of news reports or text/email alerts
- Outage maps showing your specific area was without power for 4 or more hours
Kentucky SNAP recipients
- By phone: Call 855-306-8959, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- In person: Visit the local DCBS office at Victory Center, 8311 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042
Have your case number available when you apply
If you lost power and had to throw food out — or you're not sure what's safe — email me at taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com. I'll help you figure out what you can keep so you don't waste your money.
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