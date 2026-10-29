Tough luck: Kings Island not getting award-winning coaster ArieForce One

The wait is over.

Almost two months after Six Flags purchased the Atlanta thrill coaster ArieForce One, a company spokesperson confirmed to us it will be moved to California and rebuilt inside the Six Flags Magic Mountain park.

Coaster enthusiasts around the country had been begging the chain to move the award-winning coaster to their home park.

Kings Island was considered a finalist, as it has not received a major new coaster in six years since Orion opened in 2020.

The park also has a huge vacant plot where Vortex used to stand, since it was torn down in 2019. And it does not have any coasters built by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), the designer of ArieForce one.

The other park considered a contender was Carowinds in North Carolina, as it also does not have an RMC coaster. RMC coasters are known for their intense air time and barrel rolls. (Cedar Point in Sandusky already has RMC's Steel Vengeance.)

Why the ride is heading to California

Magic Mountain, however, is expected to retire several rides in the near future, and recently closed its premier coaster — X2 — after a string of lawsuits over injured riders suffered on it.

Supports and pieces of track are already arriving in California, according to the Orange County Register.

Ironically, Magic Mountain already does have an RMC ride, Twisted Colossus, which Clark Griswold and his family rode in National Lampoon's Vacation (with the park renamed Wally World for the movie).

WATCH: What's so great about ArieForce One?

Could THIS be Kings Island's next roller coaster?

Enthusiasts had worried ArieForce One would be torn down and lost when Funspot Atlanta, which built it, shut down over the summer.

But Six Flags rescued it, saying in a release, "we knew how much this coaster meant to the enthusiast community and to guests who made the journey to experience it." Mark Pauls, Chief Operating Officer of Six Flags, said "we're thrilled to preserve its legacy, invest in its future and bring this extraordinary attraction to a new generation of guests."

So Kings Island fans will not get to experience the beloved coaster at their home park.

Riding ArieForce One will soon require a trip to Valencia, California (just north of Los Angeles).

And the wait continues for a new major coaster at the Ohio park.

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