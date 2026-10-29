If you have a box of Millie Moon diapers sitting at home, you may be wondering what to do with them — and whether you can get your money back.

You're not alone. More than 700 parents have filed complaints with the Consumer Product Safety Commission this year over Millie Moon diapers, with many claiming the products caused skin reactions in their children, including swelling, redness, peeling, bleeding and chemical burns. The company maintains its diapers are safe.

WATCH: Walmart stops selling Millie Moon

Walmart stops selling Millie Moon diapers amid skin reaction complaints: Here's how to get your money back

Now, Walmart has halted sales of Millie Moon diapers. I've been covering this story for months, and I went digging for answers on where families can get refunded. Here's what I found.

How to get your money back

If you still have Millie Moon diapers at home, here are your refund and exchange options:



Walmart: Walmart's return policy says that without a receipt, you can typically exchange items or get a Walmart gift card.

Walmart's return policy says that without a receipt, you can typically exchange items or get a Walmart gift card. Target: At Target, you can return them for a refund. Without a receipt, you may still be eligible for a merchandise return in person.

Check your account or order history in each store's app first. A digital receipt can speed up your refund and may qualify you for full cash back rather than store credit.

You can no longer buy them at Walmart

The diapers are nowhere to be found in the catalog on Walmart's website.

Taylor Nimmo

I asked Walmart if they've been pulled from all stores. The company wouldn't give a clear answer, but sent the following statement:

"The safety of our customers is a top priority. We are taking the concerns about Millie Moon diapers seriously and are working with the supplier as they actively engage with the Consumer Product Safety Commission."

So I went to the store to check it out for myself. I found Millie Moon diapers still on the shelves. But when I tried to buy them, they wouldn't ring up. The register instead said, "Item not found."

Taylor Nimmo

At Target, I found the diapers on sale this week— buy one, get one 40% off.

What parents are reporting

Allison Molloy says her daughter developed redness, inflammation and welts after they opened a new pack of Millie Moon diapers.

"I saw your first post and that's the reason why I found out what's going on and connected the dots between my daughter and the Millie Moon stuff," Molloy said.

She switched her daughter to Pampers and says the reaction went away. She says she reported the problem to Millie Moon multiple times.

"There really was no resolution," Molloy said. "They didn't seem to care much."

Calls for a recall

Now, Molloy wants a recall. Consumer Reports does too, and is urging parents to stop using the diapers.

"Numerous parents have had to seek medical attention and there have been numerous visits to the emergency room," Consumer Reports' senior safety policy analyst Gabe Knight said.

For Molloy, getting her money back isn't enough.

"There's 700 consumer reports. I'm one angry mom, but when you make a mom mad... we will fight!" Molloy said. "Just be honest, be open, be accountable. Be willing to say hey, we may have messed up and be willing to look at it. And don't gaslight moms."

What Millie Moon says

After months of complaints, the company acknowledged the reports publicly for the first time, posting a statement to its Instagram page Wednesday that maintains its diapers are safe.

Here is the company's statement in full:

"To our Millie Moon family 💛

You may have seen stories of babies experiencing skin reactions. We understand how distressing this is for families. Making products that are safe and gentle on your baby’s skin is at the heart of everything we do.

We know how much trust you place in Millie Moon, and we take every report seriously. We want to be transparent about the steps we’ve taken to investigate these concerns.

Our diapers and training pants passed every test conducted as part of our independent investigation. No harmful bacteria were detected in the samples tested, and the products met the requirements assessed under the US Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA).

We worked with six independent laboratories to test our diapers and training pants, including batches linked to complaints.

Testing covered:

• Product safety, material composition and potential causes of skin irritation, including heavy metals, phthalates, formaldehyde, PFAS, pH and harmful bacteria.

• Dermatological testing, including patch testing on people with sensitive skin.

We have also investigated whether unintended substances could have been introduced through raw materials, manufacturing processes, processing aids, adhesives or other product components.

Based on the investigations and testing completed to date, we have not identified a product-related cause for the reported reactions.

If your little one has experienced a reaction, or you have concerns about a Millie Moon product, please contact our Customer Love team via the link in our bio. We’re here to listen and help. We’re working through every message personally.

We remain committed to reviewing every concern. If we identify a product-related cause, we will act appropriately and share what we find.

Nothing matters more to us than babies being safe and comfortable, and parents feeling confident in the products they choose.

The Millie Moon team"

What you can do right now

Returning a box? Use the Walmart and Target options above — and check each store's app for a digital receipt first.

Use the Walmart and Target options above — and check each store's app for a digital receipt first. Had a reaction? If your child has a reaction to Millie Moon, report it to SaferProducts.gov. You can also reach out to me by sending an email Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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