Grocery deals this week: Here's where to save on Thanksgiving staples, turkey and holiday decor

Grocery stores are rolling out deals on everything from weekly staples to Thanksgiving sides. I broke down where you can find the best savings this week at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer, plus some notable low-priced finds at Aldi, so you can stock up for less.
WATCH: Where to find the biggest grocery savings this week
Walmart: New rollbacks and cheap Thanksgiving sides
Walmart has new rollbacks on thousands of items across the store, and I found some good deals on food you may want to stock up on ahead of Thanksgiving.
Here's what I found this week:
- Mashed potatoes: $1.48
- Chicken broth: $1.98
- Cream of mushroom soup: $1
- Corn muffin mix: 50 cents
- Frozen turkeys: 84 cents/lb.
Kroger: Buy-one-get-one deals and a 3-day sale
Over at Kroger, there are plenty of multi-buy offers worth planning around, including a few 3-day sales and digital coupon deals.
Best stock-up deals:
- Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP: buy two, get three free (3-day sale)
- Cheetos or Ruffles: buy two, get two free
- 99¢ Mix & Match: buy five or more participating items for 99 cents each
- General Mills cereal: $1.79 each when you buy three or more participating items
Buy-one-get-one free:
- Starbucks coffee or K-Cups
- Hebrew National beef franks
- Bibigo or Pagoda entrées
- Kroger milk, half gallon
Meat & Thanksgiving:
- Butterball turkey: $1.28 a pound with card (10 lbs. and up, limit 2)
- Fresh chicken breasts or wings: $1.99 a pound
- Kroger butter: $3.99 (3-day sale)
Digital coupon deals:
- Red Baron pizza: $2.99
- Ball Park meat franks: $1.77
- Tide detergent: $3.99
Meijer: A good week to stock the freezer and fridge
At Meijer, it's a good week to stock the freezer, and there are strong deals on fresh meat and produce, too.
Meat & produce:
- Frozen foods: buy four, get one free (mix and match)
- Fresh whole pork shoulder butt roast, beef chuck roast or whole chicken: buy one, get one 50% off
- Fresh chicken breasts or wings: $2.29 a pound
- Pineapple, raspberries or blueberries: buy one, get one 50% off
- Honeycrisp apples: $1.49 a pound
- Squash: 99 cents a pound
Pantry & kitchen:
- Meijer pasta: $1
- Specialty cheese: buy one, get one 30% off
- Disposable dishes or food storage: buy one, get one 40% off
Family & seasonal:
- Baby Week: spend $75 or more in the baby department and get a $20 coupon for your next in-store purchase
- Huggies baby wipes: $5 off with mPerks
- Halloween treat carriers and carving accessories: 50% off
Aldi: Notable low-priced finds for the kitchen and holidays
These aren't advertised as markdowns, but they're some of the best low-priced Aldi Finds this week.
Thanksgiving & kitchen:
- Crofton stainless steel utensil or gadget: $4.99
- Crofton silicone baking utensils: $7.99
- Crofton roasting pan with rack: $16.99
- Crofton nested glass food storage set: $16.99
- Crofton Mega Cookie Sheet: $12.99
- Ambiano digital kitchen scale: $7.99
- Ambiano electric knife assortment: $12.99
- Ambiano vacuum food sealer: $19.99
- Kirkton House fall plates: $2.49
- Kirkton House fall napkins: $2.49
Holiday & seasonal:
- Merry Moments Christmas printed sheets: $14.99 king / $8.99 full
- Merry Moments decorative pillow: $12.99
- Merry Moments 6-piece comforter and coverlet set: $34.99
- Merry Moments decorative layered tree: $12.99
- Merry Moments mini tinsel tree: $7.99
- Merry Moments oversized gnome: $14.99
- Merry Moments LED string lights: $2.99
Holiday clothing:
- Serra "Ugly Thanksgiving" sweatshirt: $9.99
- Serra Thanksgiving slippers: $7.99
- Serra novelty clogs: $12.99
- Licensed children's character warm-lined clogs: $8.99
The bottom line
Whether you're planning ahead for Thanksgiving or starting to pick up holiday decor, this week's deals could help you stock up for less, so you don't waste your money.
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