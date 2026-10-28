Grocery stores are rolling out deals on everything from weekly staples to Thanksgiving sides. I broke down where you can find the best savings this week at Walmart, Kroger and Meijer, plus some notable low-priced finds at Aldi, so you can stock up for less.

WATCH: Where to find the biggest grocery savings this week

Grocery deals this week: Here's where to save on Thanksgiving staples, turkey and holiday decor

Walmart: New rollbacks and cheap Thanksgiving sides

Walmart has new rollbacks on thousands of items across the store, and I found some good deals on food you may want to stock up on ahead of Thanksgiving.

Here's what I found this week:



Mashed potatoes: $1.48

$1.48 Chicken broth: $1.98

$1.98 Cream of mushroom soup: $1

$1 Corn muffin mix: 50 cents

50 cents Frozen turkeys: 84 cents/lb.

Kroger: Buy-one-get-one deals and a 3-day sale

Over at Kroger, there are plenty of multi-buy offers worth planning around, including a few 3-day sales and digital coupon deals.

Best stock-up deals:



Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP: buy two, get three free (3-day sale)

buy two, get three free (3-day sale) Cheetos or Ruffles: buy two, get two free

buy two, get two free 99¢ Mix & Match: buy five or more participating items for 99 cents each

buy five or more participating items for 99 cents each General Mills cereal: $1.79 each when you buy three or more participating items

Buy-one-get-one free:



Starbucks coffee or K-Cups

Hebrew National beef franks

Bibigo or Pagoda entrées

Kroger milk, half gallon

Meat & Thanksgiving:



Butterball turkey: $1.28 a pound with card (10 lbs. and up, limit 2)

$1.28 a pound with card (10 lbs. and up, limit 2) Fresh chicken breasts or wings: $1.99 a pound

$1.99 a pound Kroger butter: $3.99 (3-day sale)

Digital coupon deals:



Red Baron pizza: $2.99

$2.99 Ball Park meat franks: $1.77

$1.77 Tide detergent: $3.99

Meijer: A good week to stock the freezer and fridge

At Meijer, it's a good week to stock the freezer, and there are strong deals on fresh meat and produce, too.

Meat & produce:



Frozen foods: buy four, get one free (mix and match)

buy four, get one free (mix and match) Fresh whole pork shoulder butt roast, beef chuck roast or whole chicken: buy one, get one 50% off

buy one, get one 50% off Fresh chicken breasts or wings: $2.29 a pound

$2.29 a pound Pineapple, raspberries or blueberries: buy one, get one 50% off

buy one, get one 50% off Honeycrisp apples: $1.49 a pound

$1.49 a pound Squash: 99 cents a pound

Pantry & kitchen:



Meijer pasta: $1

$1 Specialty cheese: buy one, get one 30% off

buy one, get one 30% off Disposable dishes or food storage: buy one, get one 40% off

Family & seasonal:



Baby Week: spend $75 or more in the baby department and get a $20 coupon for your next in-store purchase

spend $75 or more in the baby department and get a $20 coupon for your next in-store purchase Huggies baby wipes: $5 off with mPerks

$5 off with mPerks Halloween treat carriers and carving accessories: 50% off

Aldi: Notable low-priced finds for the kitchen and holidays

These aren't advertised as markdowns, but they're some of the best low-priced Aldi Finds this week.

Thanksgiving & kitchen:



Crofton stainless steel utensil or gadget: $4.99

$4.99 Crofton silicone baking utensils: $7.99

$7.99 Crofton roasting pan with rack: $16.99

$16.99 Crofton nested glass food storage set: $16.99

$16.99 Crofton Mega Cookie Sheet: $12.99

$12.99 Ambiano digital kitchen scale: $7.99

$7.99 Ambiano electric knife assortment: $12.99

$12.99 Ambiano vacuum food sealer: $19.99

$19.99 Kirkton House fall plates: $2.49

$2.49 Kirkton House fall napkins: $2.49

Holiday & seasonal:



Merry Moments Christmas printed sheets: $14.99 king / $8.99 full

$14.99 king / $8.99 full Merry Moments decorative pillow: $12.99

$12.99 Merry Moments 6-piece comforter and coverlet set: $34.99

$34.99 Merry Moments decorative layered tree: $12.99

$12.99 Merry Moments mini tinsel tree: $7.99

$7.99 Merry Moments oversized gnome: $14.99

$14.99 Merry Moments LED string lights: $2.99

Holiday clothing:



Serra "Ugly Thanksgiving" sweatshirt: $9.99

$9.99 Serra Thanksgiving slippers: $7.99

$7.99 Serra novelty clogs: $12.99

$12.99 Licensed children's character warm-lined clogs: $8.99

The bottom line

Whether you're planning ahead for Thanksgiving or starting to pick up holiday decor, this week's deals could help you stock up for less, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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