Shrinkflation isn't over: These grocery products are still getting smaller

CINCINNATI — Inflation may be pushing grocery prices higher again, but shoppers face another hit to their wallets that doesn't necessarily show up on the receipt.

It's called shrinkflation, which is when manufacturers reduce the amount of product in a package without necessarily lowering the price.

And despite years of shrinking packages at grocery stores, a new report says the trend isn't over.

WATCH as we look at some of the latest products to shrink in size:

Shrinkflation isn't over: The latest shrinking products

"Used to get a lot more chips in there, absolutely!" shopper Linda Knox said.

Snack foods are just one example. Denise Brummet said she has noticed downsizing with everyday household necessities, too.

"Household goods, paper towels, paper plates," she said.

Report points to more products getting smaller

Consumer World, the consumer website founded by Edgar Dworsky, says manufacturers continue to reduce package sizes in 2026.

Among the examples cited in its report:



Cheer detergent: Shrunk from 92 ounces to 81 ounces.

Old Spice deodorant: Dropped about 10%, from 3.3 ounces to 3 ounces.

Welch's grape jam: A jar went from 32 ounces to 30 ounces, meaning fewer PB&J sandwiches next time.

Lucky Charms: Consumer World says the family-size box has fallen from 20 ounces to 19 ounces and now 18.6 ounces.

Fudgsicle pops: Dropped from 20 per box to 18 in the newest boxes.

Hershey's Kisses Special Dark: Dropped from 10 ounces to 8.7 ounces.

Ziploc 1-gallon freezer bags: Dropped from 152 bags per box to 136.

Ziploc 1-gallon freezer bags: Dropped from 152 bags per box to 136.



See the full list, with photos of each item, HERE.

In each case, shoppers may be paying a similar price but getting less product for their money.

Dworsky says that's one reason manufacturers may choose to shrink packages rather than simply raise the sticker price.

"They know if a consumer sees a price increase they may switch to another brand, they may complain," he said. "If makers can do it on the sly, which is what downsizing and shrinkflation is all about, they may get away with it."

How shoppers can fight shrinkflation

There's a limit to how far manufacturers can take downsizing. At some point, Dworsky says packages will become too small and companies will have to stop shrinking them.

Until then, shoppers should look beyond the price on the shelf.

If a package suddenly looks smaller, check the unit price and compare it with competing products. Store brands are also worth checking, since they may offer a larger quantity for the same price or less.

And don't assume a familiar package contains the same amount it did the last time you bought it. Check the net weight or volume listed on the label.

That can help make sure a shrinking package doesn't quietly shrink your grocery budget, too.

As always, don't waste your money.

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