CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive fast — especially when you're feeding a crowd. But just how low can you actually get that grocery bill?

We went shopping to find out, and our goal was simple: find everything you need for your Thanksgiving meal for less than $5 per person.

Shoppers are feeling the pinch

Jordan Couch, a mom shopping with her kids, is trying not to think too much about how much Thanksgiving will cost.

"It's Thanksgiving. We are going to eat and have a good time," Couch said.

But Leslie Leonard worries about the cost of all the fixings adding up.

"If it's under $100, it's because you are not getting very much or you haven't made your full grocery list," Leonard said.

Tracy Russell, shopping with her new granddaughter, plans to spread her shopping across multiple stores to keep costs down.

"So if you are conscious and going to the right store, I think you can find those items you really need for Thanksgiving at some decent prices," Russell said.

So where can you actually find those deals? We compared the meal bundles at the major stores.

WATCH: We compare Thanksgiving meal bundle prices

Thanksgiving dinner for under $5 per person? Here's exactly where to find it

Thanksgiving meal bundles at a glance

Here's how the stores offering bundles compare, from lowest cost per person to highest:



Store Total price Feeds Cost per person What makes it stand out Walmart About $35 10 people ~$3.50 $5 less than last year's bundle Meijer Less than $35 10 people ~$3.50 or less Includes a 14-pound turkey + 15 items Aldi Less than $39 10 people Under $3.90 Includes a larger 16-pound turkey Sam's Club About $160 Up to 16 people Less than $10 Includes a ham, pre-made sides and charcuterie tray

No bundle at Kroger — but there's still a turkey deal: Kroger isn't offering a Thanksgiving meal bundle this year. If you'd rather build your own meal, though, it's selling Kroger brand turkeys for 48 cents per pound.

A closer look at each bundle

Walmart — a feast for 10, just $35

Walmart's bundle feeds 10 people for about $35 — roughly $3.50 per person — and everything can be added in one click. The listed price covers the featured items only and is valid through Dec. 24, 2026. It's based on average weights, including a 13.5-pound Butterball turkey. Additional pick-up or delivery fees may apply.

Walmart's Jayna Hill showed us just how much the bundle includes.

"All of this that you're looking at is gonna be $35," Hill said.

She added that keeping prices down is intentional.

"You know, we make a conscious effort to take care of our community," Hill said.

Meijer — a full meal for 10, less than $35

Meijer is offering a full traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for less than $35, built entirely from Meijer brand ingredients.

The retailer is also selling Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 79 cents a pound or less through Nov. 26.

Here's what's in the Meijer meal:



14-pound Meijer frozen turkey Meijer Turkey Stuffing Mix (2 boxes) 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes Meijer Gravy (10.5 oz. can) Meijer Cut Green Beans (3 cans) Meijer Brown & Serve Rolls Meijer Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup Bulk Sweet Potatoes (3 pounds) Meijer Crispy Onions Meijer Mini Marshmallows (10.5 oz.) Meijer Fresh Cranberries (12 oz.) Meijer Pie Crusts Meijer Whipped Topping Meijer Pumpkin (14 oz. can) Meijer Evaporated Milk (12 oz. can)

Money-saving tip: Customers can use mPerks for even greater discounts by enrolling at meijer.com/mperks or downloading the free Meijer app. More than 80 Meijer brand items for holiday meals and baking are also on sale through Dec. 24, at prices up to 45% off.

"As always, we're committed to providing the best value on the food customers want to celebrate the holiday," said Don Sanderson, Meijer's chief merchandising & marketing officer. "As a family-owned company, we want to help families enjoy the season together without having to sacrifice because of high prices."

Aldi — host Thanksgiving for 10 for under $39

Aldi lets you feed 10 people with a 16-pound turkey and all the classic fixings for less than $39. Shoppers start with a suggested shopping list and customize it for their table — with room for extras, since leftovers are part of the tradition.

Here's what's on the Aldi list:



Whole turkey Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Peas Chef's Cupboard Stuffing Mix (x3) Baker's Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix Baby peeled carrots Bake House Creations Pie Crusts Celery Friendly Farms Whole Milk Cranberries Friendly Farms Whipping Heavy Cream Sweet potatoes Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Sam's Club — feed up to 16 for less than $10 a person

For larger crowds, Sam's Club is offering 11 Member's Mark items for about $160, serving up to 16 people — less than $10 per person. Along with its ham and pre-made sides, the meal includes a charcuterie board. The store said this meal can be prepared in about two hours.

Here's what's included:



Boneless carver ham Sweet corn with garlic butter Hickory smoked turkey Cranberry crunch salad Yukon Gold mashed potatoes Yeast dinner rolls Turkey gravy Charcuterie entertainment tray Green beans with dried cranberries and almonds (x2) 12" pumpkin pies (x2) Macaroni and cheese (x2)

Good to know: Beginning Oct. 28, members can add the full meal to their carts with one click and can add or remove items as they like.

Which store is right for your table?

Want the lowest advertised upfront cost? → Look at Meijer and Walmart.

→ Look at Meijer and Walmart. Care most about turkey size, particular sides or leftovers? → Aldi or Sam's Club may be a better fit.

→ Aldi or Sam's Club may be a better fit. Feeding a larger crowd? → Sam's Club feeds up to 16 and throws in pre-made sides, a ham and a charcuterie tray.

→ Sam's Club feeds up to 16 and throws in pre-made sides, a ham and a charcuterie tray. Just want a cheap turkey? → Kroger and Meijer have store-brand turkeys for 48 cents per pound.

The bottom line: spend what you have

However you shop, the goal is the same — enjoy the holiday without going overboard. Millie Smith plans to do just that, and her advice sums it up best.

"You should never overspend. Just spend what you have!" Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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