Thanksgiving is almost here, but there’s still time to save at the grocery store.

For families watching their holiday budgets, cutting costs doesn't necessarily mean cutting Thanksgiving favorites.

From buying only what you need to taking advantage of store promotions, a few simple strategies can help bring down the cost of the meal.

WATCH as we show how to save money as you grab your last minute Thanksgiving items:

Start with an accurate headcount

One way to avoid overspending is to make sure you aren't buying more food than your guests will actually eat.

Butterball's Scott Vinson recommends starting with an accurate headcount before choosing the size of your turkey.

"If you want a lot of Thanksgiving leftovers, I'd gauge one and half pounds of turkey that you're going to purchase per guest," Vinson said.

That means a Thanksgiving gathering of eight people would call for roughly a 12-pound turkey if you want some left over.

Check for deals before you shop

Before heading to the store, check your supermarket app for digital coupons and special promotions. Some retailers also offer Thanksgiving meal bundles or free-turkey deals tied to a minimum purchase.

"You can spend that amount and then use all of your coupons and still get the free turkey in most cases," said Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Another simple way to save is to be flexible about brands.

"The regular salad dressing that you normally buy doesn't have a coupon, but maybe there's another salad dressing that does," Wheeler said.

The same strategy can work across a Thanksgiving shopping list. Compare prices, look at available coupons and consider swapping your usual brand when another offers a better deal.

Can't contribute food? Offer your time

Saving money can also mean rethinking what everyone brings to the celebration.

According to Butterball's Togetherness Report, 85% of hosts want guests to pitch in. And that contribution doesn't necessarily have to come from the grocery store.

"They would really love it if guests would pitch in and help whether it's helping people get drinks or set the table and absolutely help them clean up," Vinson said.

Tackling cleanup can be a way to contribute without adding another dish to your grocery bill.

Make those leftovers count

Finally, stretch the money you spent on Thanksgiving dinner by making use of the leftovers.

Dietitian Kayla Pasquale says leftover turkey can work for several meals after the holiday.

"Super versatile, because you can use it on sandwiches. You can do turkey on mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, but it's also good as a snack," Pasquale said.

Lesley Leonard says getting her family together is worth the expense, but this year, they're sharing the cost.

"We're going to spread the love so it's not so expensive for everybody," she said.

The bottom line: Buy for the number of people you're actually feeding, check store apps and coupons, be flexible about brands and make a plan for leftovers.

Those small moves can help keep a last-minute Thanksgiving grocery run from turning into a budget buster, and you don’t waste your money.

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