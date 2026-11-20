If you’re stuck on what to get that impossible-to-shop-for person on your holiday list, you’re not alone.

Ahead of Black Friday, Google released its annual Holiday 100, a gift guide based on products and categories that saw significant increases in searches throughout the year.

This year’s list includes everything from retro sneakers and classic toys to beauty products and gear for aspiring content creators.

And while some shoppers are looking for more meaningful gifts or experiences, the search trends suggest there’s also plenty of nostalgia driving holiday wish lists.

Retro styles are making a comeback

Old-school sneakers are among the trends getting new attention this holiday season.

Mitchell Wolfe, owner of Cincinnati retro sneaker store Motion, said classic styles continue to appeal to shoppers.

“The Jordans were timeless; they were fashionable then, and they are still fashionable now,” Wolfe said.

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Google says searches for Nike V5 RNR running shoes climbed 150% in 2026.

The throwback trend extends well beyond footwear.

Searches for adjustable roller skates jumped 180%, while searches for a classic toy train set soared 240%.

Other nostalgic gifts, including spelling blocks for kids, are also attracting shoppers.

And for those looking for a less expensive stocking stuffer, squishy toys starting around $5 are another popular option.

Beauty and the creator economy are driving searches

For adults, beauty and skin care products are generating significant interest.

“Perfume gift sets are actually the highest searched gift set that we've been seeing,” said Amy Eisinger, a search trends expert at Google.

Facial wellness tools had a massive breakout year, with search interest in “lymphatic sculpting face brush” spiking by 400%.

Eisinger said the creator economy is also influencing holiday wish lists.

Ring lights and podcast microphones are among the products attracting more searches, with interest in podcast microphones rising 165% year over year.

“The gig economy, the creator economy, not going anywhere,” Eisinger said.

When should you buy?

Finding the right gift is only half the challenge. Timing your purchase could also help you save.

Eisinger said Black Friday is a good time to look for deals on popular tech gifts.

But shoppers may benefit from holding off on some other categories. According to Google’s trends, handbags, luggage and some tech toys may see better discounts in mid-to-late December.

One example is Tonies, the screen-free audio players designed for children. Searches related to the product increased 185% this year.

“Those tend to go on sale later in December,” Eisinger said.

That means checking everything off your shopping list early may not always get you the lowest price.

And that way you don't waste your money.

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