Stranded? Flight delayed? Why airlines may be less likely to pay for a meal

A long flight delay is frustrating enough. Finding out you may be on the hook for dinner and a hotel room too? That’s a travel headache nobody ordered.

Starting Oct. 19, travelers could have a tougher time getting certain perks from airlines when their flights are delayed or canceled.

Many airlines currently provide meals, hotel accommodations, or other assistance when a disruption is considered within the airline’s control.

But the Department of Transportation is reclassifying 10 causes of delays and cancellations as outside a carrier’s control.

“Something externally happening that the airlines just have no really control over,” said Katy Nastro, travel correspondent for Flighty.

That distinction matters because it can affect whether a stranded traveler is eligible for assistance.

WATCH as travelers talk about losing perks for some flight delays:

Flight delayed? Less compensation from now on

What flight disruptions are changing?

The list includes a number of situations travelers may not immediately think of as beyond an airline’s control, including:



Unscheduled aircraft maintenance that cannot be deferred or must be addressed before a flight

Removal of an unruly passenger

Certain medical emergencies

Cybersecurity attacks, provided the airline is complying with applicable cybersecurity regulations

Aircraft cleaning required after the death of a passenger

Aircraft damage caused by extreme weather, foreign object debris, or sabotage

Certain baggage or cargo delays caused by an outage of a baggage system not controlled by the airline or its contractor

Unexpected shutdowns or failures of government systems that directly affect an airline’s ability to operate flights safely

Overheated brakes caused by a safety incident requiring emergency procedures

Airport closures caused by volcanic ash, wind, or wind shear

Nastro said the changes may make it less clear to travelers when they can expect help from an airline after a disruption.

“This is a really unfortunate scenario for those travelers that do encounter these types of disruptions and are now not eligible for this type of protection,” she said.

One of the more contentious changes involves unscheduled maintenance, which some critics argue is within an airline’s control.

“This new rule will really drill down into those unexpected mechanical issues,” Nastro said. “It's up to the airlines whether or not they're going to offer those vouchers.”

What travelers can do to protect themselves

The new classifications don't mean travelers should simply accept paying unexpected expenses out of pocket.

Before your next trip:



Check your credit card benefits. The card you used to purchase your flight may include trip delay or disruption coverage.

Consider travel insurance. It may be worth looking into, particularly for an expensive trip where an unexpected hotel stay or other costs could add up quickly.

Ask the airline anyway. Even if you don't think your disruption qualifies for a meal voucher, hotel room or other assistance, it doesn't hurt to ask.

Nastro recommends trying more than one route if your initial request goes nowhere.

“Not just asking in real time if you're by a gate agent, but also calling the airline, calling the international phone line, just really exhausting all of your options,” she said.

Nastro said travelers shouldn't assume that airlines will never help.

“I don't want travelers to get discouraged in thinking that they have absolutely no protections because at the end of the day, it can come down to the airline of whether or not they're going to have a goodwill program,” she said.

What about refunds?

There is an important distinction between getting compensation for expenses and getting a refund for your ticket.

Under a separate passenger protection rule, travelers on domestic flights delayed three hours or more who decide not to travel are entitled to a refund rather than being forced to accept a voucher or future travel credit. Travelers can also choose to be rebooked instead.

So if your next flight hits a major snag, the bottom line is simple: know what protections apply, check what coverage you may already have and ask the airline for help before reaching for your wallet.

A flight delay may be unavoidable. Paying more than you have to doesn't have to be, so you don’t waste your money.

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