Stores rolling out big clothing sales this back-to-school season

The new school year is still about a month away, but parents are doing their homework, trying to find the best deals on back-to-school clothes, shoes, and accessories.

"It's always a great value to pick up extra things that maybe the big department stores don't have," said Regina Taylor, shopping for back-to-school outfits at Walmart.

Watch as shoppers share how they find deals on school clothing:

Save big on back to school clothing

Clothing deals are everywhere

Walmart store manager Jayna Hill said many of the store's back-to-school prices match or even beat last year's deals.

"We want to make sure that when our families are sending their children back to school, they're sending them in comfort. They're sending them in a way that's not breaking the bank at home," Hill said.

Hill pointed out dresses for $12 each, sweatpants for $10.98, and even some gym shoes on sale for $24.98.

At Kohl's, parents can find major markdowns on teen clothing, including denim shorts for $14.99 and T-shirts priced at just $5.99.

"It's really incredible you can get a shirt here for under $6. It's unbelievable savings," said Kohl's store manager Cooper Osborne.

Back-to-school sales are also happening now at the following retailers:



Timing back-to-school fashion buys

According to savings site RetailMeNot, 48% of back-to-school shoppers plan to buy clothes and shoes this year — more than school supplies, backpacks and electronics.

"That is where the budget is going to get away from you fast," said Stephanie Carls, RetailMeNot's retail insights expert. "The teacher is giving you that supply list, but then nobody's giving you a clothing list, probably besides your teens."

Carls recommends focusing on what kids need right now — a few outfits, everyday basics and shoes that fit — then holding off for end-of-season markdowns later.

"You don't need to buy the entire school year in one trip," Carls said. "That's one of the keys here to remember. This is not done on one Sunday afternoon anymore."

Gently used clothing and shoes

Kids outgrow pants and shoes as quickly as they go through notebooks. That's why buying secondhand is appealing to many families looking to save money.

Stores like Once Upon a Child offer shoes and name brands at a fraction of the original price.

Families can also check out community Facebook pages for clothing and uniform swaps in their area.

If you can't find what you need secondhand, know you have affordable new options, like $6 layering tees at Walmart.

"Just a lot of great prices so that the kids feel like they're going back to school in style," Hill said, so you don't waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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