Scary holiday airfare: Best and worst days to fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas

As Halloween approaches, travelers aren't just worried about haunted houses and spooky decorations.

For many families planning holiday trips, the real scare is the cost of airfare.

The average domestic airfare is currently $394, according to KAYAK data, but prices will climb as the holidays approach.

Leanne Baker recently looked into flying around Christmas but was shocked by the price.

"Was trying to go to New York for Christmas, and it's like $800 a flight. It's crazy," Baker said.

WATCH as a travel expert lays out the exact days to fly for the lowest fares:

Best and worst days to fly around the holidays this year

If you're planning to fly for Thanksgiving or Christmas and haven't booked yet, travel experts say there are still ways to save money. The key may not be where you're going, but when you're flying.

When to travel around Thanksgiving

KAYAK travel trends expert Kayla DeLoache recommends travelers book Thanksgiving flights as soon as possible.

For those looking to save money, the cheapest day to fly for Thanksgiving is Thanksgiving Day itself. KAYAK says fares on the holiday can be about 19% lower than on the most expensive travel days.

"Flying on the holiday itself can yield a lot of savings," DeLoache said.

She notes that many travelers still prefer to fly before the holiday, which means higher demand and higher prices.

"I always used to fly the Wednesday before. It's more expensive, it's more crowded," DeLoache said. "My husband always used to fly Thanksgiving morning. No issues, always got home before the Thanksgiving Day Parade started."

For Thanksgiving travel, KAYAK identifies Friday, Nov. 20, as the most expensive day to fly, while Monday, Nov. 23, is expected to be a more affordable option.

When to travel around Christmas and New Year's

Christmas travelers still have a little time to find deals, but not much.

"Christmas travel has a sweet spot of booking about three to seven weeks in advance," DeLoache said.

To save money around Christmas, KAYAK recommends flying Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 rather than Dec. 19, which is expected to be one of the most expensive days to travel before the holiday.

Travelers can also save significantly on the return trip. According to KAYAK data, waiting until Jan. 2 to fly home could cost 45% less than traveling on Dec. 27, the most expensive post-holiday travel day.

Frequent traveler Todd Schmutte said flexibility is often the best way to find lower fares.

"Usually, we fly Delta, and they'll show the different dates, and it's cheaper flying Wednesday vs Thursday, or landing Monday vs Sunday etc.," Schmutte said.

DeLoache recommends avoiding some of the busiest holiday travel days whenever possible.

"Typically avoiding the Wednesday before and the Sunday after, those are usually the most expensive days and most crowded to fly," she said.

If your schedule allows for even a small shift in travel dates, you could keep hundreds of dollars in your pocket this holiday season.

Before hitting "book," check alternate departure and return dates, so you don’t waste your money.

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