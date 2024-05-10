Scammers now targeting classic car and vintage 4x4 buyers

Buying a car online is more common than ever these days.

The Better Business Bureau has just issued a warning, saying impostors are trying to scam you out of your money, especially when it comes to older and classic cars, that are often located out of state.

And just when you think about putting a down payment on the old car of your dreams, it turns out there is no car at all.

Classic car dealer gets targeted

Matt Milbrandt owns a classic car dealership, Seven Hills Motorcars, selling everything from classic Corvettes and Mustangs to vintage Chevy Blazers.

"Classic 4 by 4's are the hottest thing in the classic car market right now," he said, explaining that a 1980's era Blazer or Ford Bronco can now sell for $30,000 or more.

Lately, however, he's been the target of scam artists, who copy and repost his listings online.

"They cut off the watermark in our photos," he said, " and essentially steal our entire website."

Sometimes, he said, they claim to be legitimate car dealerships in other states, so the whole scam looks authentic.

Milbrandt said photos and descriptions of his beautiful cars show up on social media and copycat websites, where scammers get buyers to send deposits of $1,000 or more.

"That's happened to us twice this year, in 2024," he said.

When buyers finally reach him, he said he knows nothing about a deal, because it turns out they made it with a scammer in another state.

He said it works because scammers list much lower prices, sometimes half the price of what a 1960s or 1970s car should really sell for.

"They entice people by having a very cheap price so it seems like it's a good deal," he said.

WCPO Seven Hills Motorcars

BBB shows how to protect yourself

The Better Business Bureau has found that scammers are increasing the use of fake listings on legitimate marketplaces to target "high-end buyers of rare classic cars."

The BBB said most victims are 45 and older and have money to spend.

"That generation has the income now to go after that classic car they've always wanted," Melanie McGovern of the BBB said.

She said scammers may also use a fake escrow company to hold the money while the vehicle is supposedly being shipped.

"But in reality," she said, "they haven't purchased anything, and they've just lost the money."

The BBB said to protect yourself by doing the following:



Never send money for a car using a payment service like Zelle or Venmo. You can never get it back.

Always try to see and test drive a vehicle in person.

Ask for a photo showing the title next to the car. If the ad is fake, they won't have the title, and you should immediately move on.

Is the car out of state? Ask the seller to do a Facetime or Zoom chat with you in front of the car, so you see that he really owns it.

"Facetime is a nice piece of insurance and you see it in real-time," Matt Milbrandt said.

He said never send that deposit until you are sure the seller really has the car.

That way you know there is really a car for sale, and you don't waste your money.

