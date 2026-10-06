Prime Deal Days caution: Make sure that 'bargain' is coming from a trusted retailer

As Amazon Prime Deal Days and competing sales from Target and Walmart are driving a surge in online shopping this week, consumer advocates are warning shoppers to look beyond the price tag before clicking "buy."

Ads are popping up on social media that appear to be from high-end retailers, offering clothing and other goods at deep discounts.

Experts say that while many online deals are legitimate, some shoppers are unknowingly purchasing items from overseas sellers posing as local or U.S.-based businesses.

WATCH: How easy it is to be fooled by a Chinese retailer with a US-based address:

Amazon Prime Deal Days shoppers urged to check sellers before buying

Hidden overseas sellers can lead to long delays

Consumer Gerry Broerman said she learned the hard way that online ads on social media platforms are not always what they appear to be.

After ordering products she believed were coming from a U.S. company, she later discovered they were being shipped from China.

"I'll get an email that tells me that it's shipped, and that it will take 4 to 6 weeks to get here because it was coming from China. And I didn't know I was ordering from China. I thought I was ordering from somewhere in the U.S," she told us.

As online shopping grows, consumer watchdogs say this type of situation is becoming increasingly common.

Some online stores may not be what they claim

A new report from MousePrint.org highlights a website called "Harper and Wells Boston," which advertises heavily discounted fashion items and even showcases photos of what appears to be a high-end retail store, with the Boston skyline in the background.

However, according to the report, MousePrint found no evidence that the store actually exists in Boston. The website's listed address reportedly leads to an old apartment building rather than a retail storefront.

In addition, the site claims a "30-day Money Back Guarantee," but in the fine print you learn you need to pay $30 or more to ship your return back to China. That's no deal if you bought only a $25 sweater.

The case serves as a reminder that a professional-looking website doesn't necessarily mean a business is legitimate.

How to check if an online seller is legitimate

The Better Business Bureau recommends taking a few extra steps before making a purchase:

Check the shipping time

If shipping is expected to take several weeks instead of a few days, the product may be coming from another country.

Read customer reviews

Look for reviews from multiple sources, not just testimonials posted on the seller's website.

Research the seller

Search for the company on the Better Business Bureau website to review ratings, complaints and customer experiences so you can verify the company is legitimate.

Stick with retailers you know and trust

Major shopping events such as Amazon Prime Deal Days and Walmart Deals can offer significant savings, but consumer experts say shoppers should be especially cautious when buying from unfamiliar websites advertising deep discounts.

If you find a deal that seems too good to pass up and it's not being sold by a retailer you recognize, take a few minutes to verify who is behind the website and where the product is actually shipping from.

Doing your homework before you buy could help you avoid long delivery delays and disappointing products, and that way you don't waste your money.

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