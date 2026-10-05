Price wars begin: Walmart, Amazon and Target launch October sales

The holiday shopping season is getting an earlier start than ever.

Walmart has already kicked off its major October sale, while Amazon and Target are rolling out competing sales events this week, setting the stage for weeks of holiday discounts and price battles.

But these sales aren't just for holiday gifts. Many shoppers are also using the deals to stock up on household essentials and everyday items.

WATCH as shopping experts show what to buy this month:

Holiday price wars have begun: What to buy now

Shoppers Getting a Head Start

Michelle Gilmore is among those taking advantage of the early sales.

"New towels, rugs, stuff like that," she said.

Gilmore says early shopping also helps her prepare for family expenses.

"I have a kid in college, and a kid that just got a new apartment," she said.

Retailers say more consumers are shopping earlier to spread out holiday spending and avoid large credit card bills later in the season.

"You don't have to wait until Black Friday to do all your shopping," said Walmart spokesperson Jayna Hill.

"No, you can start your shopping early," Hill added.

According to industry surveys, about 4 in 10 shoppers now begin their holiday shopping in October.

"You can buy a little bit at a time, and the holidays don't feel like such a crunch on your budget," Hill said.

Not Ready to Buy? Start Watching Prices

Consumer experts say October sales can be valuable even if you're not ready to make a purchase.

Tracking prices over several weeks can help shoppers determine whether a sale is truly a bargain, according to Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot.

"If you watch the same headphones go from $199 to $179 to maybe $149, you have a much better idea of whether that next sale is worth taking," Carls said.

Best Deals to Buy Now

Toy experts say parents and grandparents shouldn't wait too long if they spot a hot item.

"Because you never know if a product that's on the shelf today is going to be there when you return to the store," said James Zahn of The Toy Insider.

Technology experts at CNET also recommend grabbing a good laptop deal when you find one.

"We don't know what the next price increase is going to look like, and we don't know how good those sales are going to be in November," Dashia Milden of CNET said.

Worth Buying Now:

Out experts say the best things to buy during these early sales include:



Headphones

Earbuds

Laptops

Consider Waiting For:

TVs, which often see their deepest discounts on Black Friday

Probably Not on Sale:

Newly released smartphones

Early Shopping Can Mean Less Stress

Shirley Kunz has already started checking items off her holiday list, picking up "Nightmare Before Christmas" merchandise for her grandson.

"Grandma usually puts it off, and I said, 'You know what? I know what he loves. Let's check it out,'" she said.

The bottom line: If you find an item you know you want at a price you're comfortable with, shopping early could save both money and stress as the holiday season approaches.

That way you don't waste your money.

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