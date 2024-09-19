'No grander opportunity': Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is a big deal for small businesses

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Thursday evening, and it's expected to be bigger than ever this year.

I caught up with vendors across the Tri-State about how they've been preparing, and what participating in Oktoberfest means for these local businesses.

"To have the opportunity to be in front of 800,000 people, there is no grander opportunity than Oktoberfest," said Kevin Foston, owner of Makers Bakers Co. at Findlay Market.

It's the largest celebration of German heritage and culture in the United States.

Makers Bakers Co. will be participating for the first time this year.

"We are so excited and so terrified about participating this year," Foston said.

He said preparing for Oktoberfest is a lot of work for a small bakery.

"We'll have over 200 pounds of bananas, we'll bake over 200 cakes, and we'll also have probably 2,500 corn dogs,” Foston said.

It's a big investment, especially with rising food costs.

"It's front loading with costs. We're going to put a significant amount of money up front to make sure that we can hopefully get that back," he said.

Owners said the price of ingredients have skyrocketed since the bakery opened. Here’s how owners said prices compare from 2019 to now:

Eggs (15 dozen)

2019: $10

Today: $45

Cream Cheese (30 lb. case)

2019: $45

Today: $85

Butter (36 lbs.)

2019: $70

Today: $130+

"We have increased our prices a little bit, but we try to make sure we keep it modest,” Foston said. “Hopefully inflation will start to reduce. We've been hearing news of this, so we're optimistic."

But business owners said it's worth it for the exposure Oktoberfest provides.

"It's very valuable. It's hard to put a number on it for sure," said Chris Henry, from West Side Brewing.

West Side Brewing will be participating for the third time and Henry said they've been preparing for months.

“It really starts in probably like June-ish, getting the beer ready. Lagers take a little bit longer naturally,” Henry said.

West Side Brewing will of course be serving up their Oktoberfest beer.

"It’s probably the number one beer we have this season," Henry said.

Catch-A-Fire pizza is also participating for the first time.

“We're the only pizzeria down there, so we're kind of going to be on the spotlight in a good way, which is great,” said General Manager Brock Denniston.

Catch-A-Fire will serve an Oktoberfest pizza, which is topped with sauerkraut and bratwursts.

"Good pizza, good beer, it'll be great to be downtown," Denniston said.

This year Oktoberfest is in a new location at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove.

