Next stop: unknown. Why travelers are booking mystery vacations

What if your next vacation came with a twist: you don't find out where you're going until after you've booked?

That's the idea behind "mystery travel," a growing trend that lets travelers score discounted trips — for as little as $200 — while leaving the destination up to someone else.

For travelers willing to embrace a little uncertainty, the payoff can be substantial savings.

The trend is gaining attention as airfare prices continue to rise. The average airfare was $405 at the end of September, about $100 more than just one year ago.

How mystery travel works

While a vacation for just a few hundred dollars may sound too good to be true, several companies now offer surprise getaway packages.

Groupon, for example, advertises "Mystery Getaways" starting around $199 per person, including airfare and hotel accommodations.

The catch? Travelers don't know where they're heading until after they complete the booking.

"You could be going somewhere like Greece, or you could be going somewhere in the States," said Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of the luggage shipping service LugLess.

WATCH as travelers react to the idea of mystery vacations:

Save hundreds of dollars on travel with mystery vacations

Another company, Journee, offers a similar experience. While its trips may not be as deeply discounted as some competitors, travelers still get the excitement of a surprise destination.

"These mystery trips are definitely trending," said travel correspondent Katy Nastro of the flight-tracking app Flighty. "It is a new style of travel, even though they have been around for a few years now."

You won't be completely in the dark

For some travelers, the biggest concern is knowing enough about the trip before departure.

"It would be kind of fun," said traveler Leah Immell. "But I would want to know, am I dressing for warm weather or cold weather?"

Kohout explains that travelers aren't left completely guessing. Most mystery travel companies ask about budgets, interests, and travel preferences.

Customers also learn their destination well before arriving at the airport.

"You do know in advance where you're going, so you don't show up at the airport with a bag with a big coat and a swimsuit," Kohout said. "You do get to plan ahead."

Why some travelers are giving up control

The appeal isn't just about saving money.

Kohout said many travelers are willing to trade some control over their itinerary if it means spending more on the experiences they value most.

"What we see is that they're optimizing for the things that they really care about," she said. "That might mean staying in a less expensive hotel because they're a total foodie and where they want to spend their money is out eating."

Nastro said the surprise factor itself can be part of the attraction.

"It can take a little bit of the stress and add a little magic back into travel planning because you don't know where you're going," she said.

The potential downsides of surprise trips

Still, mystery travel isn't for everyone.

One drawback is that travelers aren't personally comparing flight options, schedules, and prices before booking.

That means some bargain hunters may feel more comfortable researching and planning trips themselves.

"I personally like to have the reassurance that I've checked every single source to make sure I've gotten the best flight price," Nastro said. "I've done my due diligence to have my price alerts on."

She also notes that a perfect trip isn't guaranteed.

"I think for those of us that are looking for the absolute best bang for our buck, it may be better off doing your homework yourself," she said.

Would travelers actually do it?

For some people, the answer is yes.

Felicia Lewis said she'd gladly hand over the planning if it meant saving hundreds of dollars on a vacation.

"I would! For the price, I would, absolutely," she said.

For adventurous travelers, mystery travel offers an unusual combination: lower prices, less planning, and the excitement of discovering a new destination.

And in an era of rising travel costs, that surprise may be exactly what some vacationers are looking for, so you can travel on a budget, and you don’t waste your money.

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