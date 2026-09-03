Dollar General expands its $1 'Value Valley' section as shoppers look to cut costs

Remember when dollar stores were just that? A dollar? Dollar General is bringing more of that back — at a time when many families are feeling the pinch.

WATCH: See which items you can find at Dollar General for only $1

Dollar General expands its $1 deals section

Shoppers are feeling the squeeze

With rising costs, many families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Newport shopper Stella Hurst knows that feeling well. Hurst says she actively shops around at local dollar stores, looking for ways to stretch her monthly budget.

"Everything's high. Rent's up. Oh god, food's I know is expensive, it's high," Hurst said. "I'm on a monthly income, so I gotta go cheap."

Carla Orlandi is also a regular at Dollar General.

"I come here all the time. Probably two, three times a week," Orlandi said.

Both shoppers say they've noticed a difference between their dollar store options — and it's influencing where they spend their money.

"Dollar Tree went up. So now I only come to Dollar General to get my bleach and stuff," Hurst said.

What is 'Value Valley' — and what can you find there?

That's where Dollar General's "Value Valley" sections come in.

Marked with green tags, the dedicated section inside Dollar General stores features items that are all priced at just $1. I went to check it out — and here's what I found on the shelves:



Crest toothpaste

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Trash bags

Laundry detergent

Paper plates

Body wash

Ziploc bags

Napkins

All for just $1 each.

For Hurst, Value Valley has become one of her go-to spots inside the store.

"Oh yeah, that's what I go to. That's where I also get my plates," Hurst said.

The section is catching on

Dollar General says the $1 section is helping drive sales across the chain, with the discount retailer reporting 16% growth in its Value Valley offerings. With that kind of demand, the company plans to offer 40% more $1 items going forward.

When I asked Hurst what she thought about the expansion, her answer was quick.

"Oh yeah, I like that. I like that very much," Hurst said.

Orlandi couldn't agree more.

"I think that's terrific. I can't wait for that to happen," Orlandi said.

More ways to save at Dollar General

Value Valley isn't the only way to stretch your budget. Here are more money-saving options worth knowing about before your next trip:

My DG Rewards Account

Sign up for free to:



Clip digital coupons

Earn cash back on purchases

This Week's $1 Deals

Stock up on these household staples — each priced at just $1:



Paper towels

Plastic utensils

Napkins

So even if you get your produce elsewhere, it may be worth swinging by Dollar General to check out some of these dollar deals — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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