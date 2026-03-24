Make easy cash by spring cleaning your house

Springtime means spring cleaning.

And with gas prices now at a two-year high, and inflation threatening a return in 2026, why not make some extra money while cleaning out your house?

So we decided to revisit a professional organizer, to see how you can easily do it.

Katie Brennaman didn't know what to do with all the toys and clutter in her home's attic.

"I think I was feeling overwhelmed because it is all in one small space," she said.

The room was filled with a decades worth of toys and memories.

"I have four children, and they are spanned out over 12 years," Brennaman said.

So Brennaman turned to decluttering expert Rose Lounsbury, a Dayton, Ohio mom and author of the book "Less."

"We're not just dealing with stuff, we are dealing with stuff tied in with memories of our kids, or someone who passed on," Lounsbury said.

She said you should keep a few memories, but clear out the rest.

"You'll say 'oh my gosh we have 47 coffee mugs here,'" she said. "But only two people in this house drink coffee, we don't need this many here."

Watch as a professional organizer cleans out a woman's attic:

Make money spring cleaning your house

Set up piles, sell what's valuable

So the two women got to work.

As Brennaman's son Zac carried down the junk, Lounsbury put up signs to show where it would all go.

"We want to make a sign or sticky note saying, these are the donations," she said.

Then she made a pile of items to sell.

At that point, you can try an app like Poshmark, Mercari, ThredUp, or a consignment shop.

If you are selling items online, you can keep the ball rolling by staying organized. Carrie Higgins, of the blog Making Lemonade, suggested using her online sales tracker.

"That way you know, who exactly is picking it up, and how much you negotiated the price for," Higgins said.

Back at Katie Brennaman’s home, her cluttered attic room was turned into a study in just two hours.

Brennaman was thrilled.

Rose Lounsbury's last tip: Don't try to do it all in one day.

That way you don't burn out and you don't waste your money.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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