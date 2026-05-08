Mother’s Day bouquet hacks: How to keep flowers fresh a week or more

Many moms will wake up to fresh flowers this Mother's Day — but without proper care, those blooms may not make it past Tuesday.

And with rising prices, you want them to look good as long as possible.

This year shoppers are paying an average $58 for flower bouquets, according to coupon tracking site CouponFollow. That’s a 7% increase over 2025.

With flower prices going up, a little effort can stretch the life of a bouquet from just a few days to a week or two.

Watch a florist and horticulture expert show how to make fresh lowers last for more than a week:

Secrets to make Mothers Day flowers last a week or more

Buying a bouquet that lasts

Horticulture instructor Gwynn Hamilton of Virginia Tech recommends buying flowers in the early bloom stage — before they've fully opened.

"If you need it to be on your table for a dinner party, buy it open and showy," she said. "If you want it to last in your mom's house, maybe buy it at the smaller stage."

Steps to make a bouquet last

A bouquet of cut flowers can last for two weeks when properly cared for.

Experts suggest the following to keep your flowers fresh for as long as possible.

1. Clean vase

Once you have a bouquet at home, start with a clean vase. Bacteria can clog stems and shorten the life of your flowers.

"If you wouldn't drink out of it, don't make your flowers drink out of it," Hamilton said.

2. Flower food or an easy alternative

Follow the instructions on the packet of flower food that often comes with a bouquet to ensure you’re adding the appropriate amount to the water. If you don't have one, there are two simple alternatives.

"You can put in a little drop of lemon juice or vinegar and that acidifies the water," Hamilton said.

3. Change the water and trim

"Trimming and refreshing water is the number one thing to make them last," said Cleo Melvin, of Gia & the Blooms flower shop in Cincinnati.

Every time you change the water, wash the vase and trim a half inch to an inch off the bottom of the stems.

4. Choose a prime spot

Placement in the home also matters. Flowers thrive in sunlight while growing, but not after they've been cut.

"The dining room table is often the best spot in your house. It's a little cooler, not in the direct sun," Hamilton said.

Follow these steps and your Mother’s Day bouquet could last for a week or two — instead of just a few days — so you don’t waste your money.

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