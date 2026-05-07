Mother's Day gifts that won't break the bank: Last-minute ideas from your grocery store

CINCINNATI — This Mother's Day, you don't need to spend a fortune to make mom feel special — and you may not even need to leave your grocery store.

This year's National Retail Federation survey shows consumers plan to spend an average of $284 on Mother's Day gifts. But there are plenty of ways to celebrate for less, including a last-minute run to your local Kroger.

"We have all types of affordable options right here in your local Kroger store," Kroger spokesperson Danielle Gentry said.

WATCH: How you can find affordable last-minute gifts at your local Kroger

Here's your guide to last-minute Mother's Day gifts that won't break the bank

Flowers

According to the NRF, flowers remain the most popular Mother's Day gift this year. At Kroger, bouquets range from $8.99 to $60, so there's something for every budget.

"Depending on how big or how small you want your bouquet to be, we have whatever you need," Gentry said. "We have the florals that are wrapped, for you to just easily hand them over. We also have nice vase florals too."

Want to stretch your floral budget even further? Try these hacks:

Grocery store flowers are much cheaper than florist bouquets — buy two lower-priced bunches, cut stems at an angle and arrange in a thrifted or mason jar vase.

Add greenery from your yard to make the arrangement fuller and more custom.

Consider a small potted plant or herb from the grocery floral section instead of cut flowers — they last longer and are often under $15. Decorate the pot with ribbon or paint for a personal touch.

Something sweet

For shoppers looking for something a little different, the Kroger bakery offers specialty chocolate-dipped strawberries as another gift option.

"These are our specialty strawberries, we have cocoa Krispy strawberries, coconut, milk and M&M's," Kroger bakery associate Nicki Petroze said.

They start at $5.99 for a two-count package.

Taylor Nimmo

"I'm a mom and I love strawberries. It's a nice little treat, something different," Petroze said.

More sweet and homemade ideas to save money:

Put together an inexpensive "Mom's Morning" brunch kit — pancake mix, maple syrup, fresh berries and coffee.

Bake cookies or brownies yourself for a homemade touch that costs very little.

Gift cards

If you're not sure what to get, a gift card is one of the simplest options — and at Kroger, it comes with an added perk.

"One of the most easy and convenient gifts people give for Mother's Day are gift cards," Gentry said.

Right now, Kroger shoppers can earn 4x fuel points on gift card purchases, meaning you can pick up a gift for mom and save on gas at the same time.

Cards and balloons

Balloons are an inexpensive way to add a little extra to any gift — and they last.

"I've gotten balloons from Kroger before and they've lasted for over a month," Gentry said.

You can also pick up an in-store coupon for $3 off any two American Greetings cards.

DIY gift ideas

Some of the most meaningful Mother's Day gifts don't require much spending at all. Here are several ideas you can pull together quickly using items from your grocery store or things you already have at home:

Gift baskets

Pick a theme based on mom's interests: spa day (bath salts, candles, chocolates), coffee lover (special beans, a mug, biscotti) or movie night (microwave popcorn, candy, a blanket).

Use a reusable tote or basket from the store instead of a pricey gift bag.

Self-care in a bag

Sheet masks, nail polish, lotion, tea and cozy socks — all from the beauty or seasonal aisle — bundled together in a gift bag make a thoughtful and affordable present.

Photo or memory gift

Print a favorite family photo at a store kiosk or pharmacy in minutes.

Pair it with a $5–$10 frame from the grocery store gift aisle or dollar store.

Candle and handwritten note

Pair a scented candle with a heartfelt handwritten letter on pretty stationery. The personal message often means more than the price tag.

Multi-purpose mason jar

Fill a mason jar with her favorite candy, tea bags, trail mix or handwritten notes telling her why she's loved and appreciated.

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