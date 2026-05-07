Amazon message about a safety recall? How to know if it is a scam

CINCINNATI — If you receive a recall notice claiming something you recently purchased is dangerous, many would want to learn more.

But if it is in the form of a text message, you may want to hit "delete" instead.

Scammers are sending fake Amazon product recall notices to steal login credentials and make unauthorized purchases on victims' credit cards.

Fake Amazon recall text messages are surging in 2026, and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on guard. The scam typically appears on your phone as an "Amazon Product Recall Notice," claiming a purchase you made on Amazon was recently recalled for safety reasons.

The message is designed to get you to click a link for more information — but that link leads to a fake Amazon page built by scammers to steal your login credentials.

Watch to see the latest Amazon scams that may target you:

Beware Amazon product recall text message

Guardio Security says the scam is surging in 2026 because it is highly effective at getting people to log into their Amazon accounts on fraudulent pages. Once scammers have your credentials, they can make purchases in your name and on your credit card.

The BBB advises that if you receive a text like this, go directly into your Amazon account — but not through the link provided — and check whether anything has been recalled. A legitimate recall will appear at the top of your account page. You can also ask Amazon's "Rufus" assistant whether anything you purchased has been recalled.

A key way to spot the scam: Amazon will email you personally, with your name on the email, if there is an account issue or a product recall. It will not send a generic text message that does not name the specific product involved.

That way you don't waste your money.

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