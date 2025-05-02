Looking for deals in May? Mother's Day and Memorial Day stacked with big promotions

If you're worried about possible tariff-related price hikes on mattresses, appliances or a gift for mom, the good news is that the month of May is packed with deals, starting with everything you need for your garden.

Chris McKeown, owner of Bloomin Garden Centre & Landscaping, said May is the best month to buy colorful plants and flowers for your yard.

"It's a great time to buy," he said, "you really can't go wrong."

McKeown said garden centers are stocked and competing for your dollar. At his shop, he said there is little threat of increasing prices due to tariffs.

"Most of the flowers you are buying come from seeds and cuttings, and most of those come domestically," he said.

Mother’s Day savings

For more savings in May, Consumer Reports' Deals Editor, Samantha Gordon, tells us Mother's Day will bring promotions on giftable items, especially in the jewelry, beauty and tech spaces.

"Skincare tends to be a big one for Mother's Day," Gordon said, "and then you will see giftable items in the tech space: fitness trackers, smartwatches."

Bluetooth or smart speakers and headphones also tend to go on sale around this time of the year.

Memorial Day weekend sales

Gordon said Memorial Day weekend will bring the most significant savings starting mid-month. Despite concerns about rising prices, she said the deals tracked by Consumer Reports are on par with last year.

"We are seeing the same prices we have seen for Presidents Day," she explained. "For last year's prices, they're staying about level as they have been, which is great news."

She advises buying as close to the holiday weekend as possible, especially if you're in the market for a new mattress.

"When you get within the week of Memorial Day, they'll fall about 5%. So that is the best time to buy," she noted.

Back at Bloomin Garden Centre & Landscaping, Tammy Ernest picked up May flowers while the selection was good.

"We are looking for something that blooms all year long on our front porch," she said.

That way, you don't waste your money.

