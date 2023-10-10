Kroger's big Halloween candy sale is this weekend

CINCINNATI — Have you bought your Halloween candy yet? If not, you are in luck, because this is a great week to do your shopping for those trick-or-treaters.

A combination of Kroger's annual candy sale, drugstore sales, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal days means you'll find some good deals right through this weekend.

If you are in the Cincinnati area, this weekend is the best time of the season to shop for candy at Kroger.

Kroger 33 percent off sale

Kroger spokesperson Jen Moore confirms that Kroger is holding its annual Halloween candy sale from Friday October 13th through Sunday evening October 15th.

She says most Halloween candy will be marked 33% off for the 3-day period, at Southwest Ohio stores (in other markets, check with your local store).

No Kroger near you, or you are looking for other options?

You may not normally think of Amazon for candy.

But it's worth checking, because October 10th and 11th are Amazon's October Prime Big Deal days, with markdowns on many bags of Candy.

Other places to find candy deals

A blog post from the Krazy Coupon Lady, meantime, lists some other stores for deals this week:



Sams and Costco, which KCL say has some of the lowest prices per piece.

Aldi, which also has low regular prices.

Walgreens and CVS, which have great sale prices, especially if you use the coupon from their weekly flier, which you can typically pick up in the store.

Walmart and Target, which are running sales to compete with Amazon's Prime Days.

But KCL says don't be fooled by large bags with few pieces of candy in them.

It says be sure to compare prices per piece, not per ounce.

That's because you hand out pieces of candy, not ounces of candy. A bag with 24 pieces will last longer than one with 18 pieces, no matter the weight.

KCL also says the very popular Reese's peanut butter cups tend to be among the most expensive store candy. Skittles, M&M's, and Starburst tend to be cheaper, if you are looking for the most candy for your money.

If you don't get all your candy this week, no need to worry: A couple of days before Halloween stores start slashing prices on remaining bags, and that way you don't waste your money.

