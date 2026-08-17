Car seat caution: Some vehicles fit child seats much better than others

Back-to-school season means buckling young kids into car seats several times a day.

But a new report claims some cars and SUVs make that a lot easier than others.

Some parents buy a highly rated car or SUV only to find out later the car seat doesn't fit.

Judy Francis, a grandmother of 11, knows her way around car seats. She loves the new rotating seats, but knows they can take up a large footprint on a back seat.

"You just pull up on here and it spins, and then you can turn it backwards like she's supposed to be," Francis said.

Chantell Morris also likes a revolving car seat but said larger models can be tough to fit.

"I have a bigger revolving one that does not fit well into the car, so we're hoping to upgrade the car by the time we rotate him out of this one," Morris said.

Watch as parents talk about how car seats can be a struggle to use in some vehicles:

Car seat caution: some cars much better for child car seats than others

Jennie Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief and child passenger safety technician, said growing families often shop for larger vehicles, but not every car works well with every car seat.

That's why Cars.com tested dozens of newer models for car seat fit and how easy the latch systems were to use.

"When it comes to some of these larger rear-facing car seats, which take up a lot of leg room in the back, we're looking to see if there's enough room in that back seat to fit them," Newman said.

Out of 56 vehicles tested, only two earned top marks across the board:

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Also among top finishers, at a lower price point:



The Honda CR-V Hybrid

The Kia Sportage Hybrid

Newman said when you test drive a vehicle, it is important to bring your child's car seat or booster along with you.

"Investigate whether or not the seat belt buckles are easy for you to grasp and use. Because if they aren't, they might be difficult for your child once they're in a booster seat to buckle up independently," Newman said.

Visit Cars.com's full "Car Seat Check" list to shop with car seats in mind.

That way you don't struggle to get your child in and out, and you don't waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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