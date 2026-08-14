Flood cleanup can cost $100,000 or more. Here's how Tri-State homeowners can save thousands after a storm

CINCINNATI — Tri-State homeowners are cleaning up after this week's storms, and for some, the damage is devastating.

Whether it's a little water in the basement or a full-scale flood, acting quickly — and knowing exactly what to do — can save thousands of dollars.

WATCH: Here's what homeowners can do to save thousands on flood cleanup

Flood cleanup can cost thousands. Here's how homeowners can save after a storm

A close call in Harrison

Homeowners on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison were advised to evacuate as floodwaters rose. Ken Napoli said he didn't think the water would ever make it inside his home. His wife left, but he stayed behind.

"All of a sudden I look down, and I have a foot and a half of water in my house. Then I call 911 like an idiot. Saying I should've went with the wife and this is all I got out with," Napoli said.

Rescue crews safely got him out by boat — but now comes the next challenge: cleanup and repair costs.

"Everything in the house is wet, so basically right now, I'm waiting for the insurance company to open up so I can say, now what?" Napoli said.

It's a question many across the Tri-State are asking this week.

How much can flood damage actually cost?

The answer depends on square footage, whether the space is finished or unfinished, and how much furniture and personal property is affected. But the numbers can be staggering.

Veteran-owned Triple R Services LLC specializes in water extraction, structural drying and mold remediation. Owner Jerry Thomas Lykins says water damage costs can add up fast.

"I've seen up towards $100,000 by the time it was said and done," Lykins said.

Does insurance cover flood damage?

Not always — and not always fully. Lykins says homeowners should review their policies carefully and pay close attention to coverage caps.

"I've seen where customers weren't even aware, you know, said they got a $25,000 cap on damages before it comes out of pocket. So then, you know, hey, we're going to release this $25,000 check, you cover the rest," Lykins said.

He also warns that insurers can deny claims if they determine damage wasn't sudden — meaning neglected maintenance could cost you.

"The insurance companies can say, 'Hey, we're not going to pay for this because this isn't something that happened abruptly. This is something that was going on over time that you guys didn't take care of,'" Lykins said.

Tip: Review your homeowners insurance policy now and look for any caps on water damage coverage — before you need to file a claim.

The 24-hour window that can save you thousands

Lykins says one of the most costly mistakes homeowners make is waiting too long to start drying things out. Mold can begin growing quickly, and once it spreads, it becomes a far more expensive problem.

"Mold can start growing pretty fast, within 24 hours," Lykins said. "When mold grows, it gets in the air and can get circulated through your home, get in your ductwork — and then it's really hard to even clean it without taking it all apart."

He also recommends raising the temperature in the affected area to slow mold growth while drying things out.

With widespread storm damage across the Tri-State, getting a professional to your home quickly may not be possible.

"It's definitely going to be a lot harder to get there within 24 hours. So if people can get some fans, get some stuff dry and keep the mold growth down until the professionals get there — people being aware of what to do in situations like that would definitely play a big part," Lykins said.

What to do first — step by step

1. Find the source: Figure out where the water is coming from. Storm flooding is the most likely cause right now, but a broken water line inside your home is also possible.

2. Know when to call a professional: Call immediately if the flooding involves sewage or septic water; do not attempt to clean it up yourself.

"If it's more of a sewage or something like that, I would definitely call a professional to clean up just because the safety and the health hazards that come with trying to clean up dirty septic water," Lykins said.

3. Start drying right away: Set up floor fans and a dehumidifier as soon as it is safe. Reducing moisture is the most effective way to slow mold growth while you wait for help.

4. Call an emergency water service: Contact a water extraction company as soon as possible. The sooner professionals can begin the drying process, the lower your overall costs are likely to be.

5. Notify your insurance adjuster: Contact your insurance company early. Document all damage with photos and video before removing or discarding anything.

How to prevent costly flood damage before it starts

Lykins says the best way to save money is stopping flood damage before it happens. Here's what he recommends:



Test your sump pump — Sump pumps typically last 7 to 10 years. Know how old yours is and test it before major storms.

Sump pumps typically last 7 to 10 years. Know how old yours is and test it before major storms. Install a backup battery — If power goes out, your sump pump won't run without one — and that's exactly when you need it most.

If power goes out, your sump pump won't run without one — and that's exactly when you need it most. Check your battery monthly — "Do the monthly check on your batteries — that'll really help prevent a lot of catastrophic issues," Lykins said.

"Do the monthly check on your batteries — that'll really help prevent a lot of catastrophic issues," Lykins said. Clean your gutters — Clogged gutters allow water to pool around your foundation and work its way inside.

Clogged gutters allow water to pool around your foundation and work its way inside. Check your grading and landscaping — If water puddles along your foundation, it will eventually find a way in. The ground should slope away from your home.

If water puddles along your foundation, it will eventually find a way in. The ground should slope away from your home. Consider French drains — Directing water underground and at least 20 feet away from your home can significantly reduce intrusion risk.

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