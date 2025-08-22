Kings Island teases return of beloved Phantom Theater ride

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island appears to be hinting at the return of a fan-favorite attraction from the 1990s.

The amusement park released a teaser video on YouTube and Instagram hinting at an announcement scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28.

The video shows a workman wandering through the soon-to-be closed Boo Blasters on Boo Hill ride with a flashlight when he says, "Hang on, I think I hear something."

He then points his light and stumbles upon an organ with sheet music for Bach's "Toccata and Fugue" sitting on top, with the music playing in the background. The musical choice is significant because it was the theme music for the Phantom Theater ride that previously occupied the building.

Before Boo Blasters (2010-present) and the Scooby Doo Haunted Castle ride (2002-2010), Phantom Theater used the same cars and ride system to take visitors through a haunted opera house from 1992 to 2002.

Watch Kings Island's teaser video for clues to its next new ride

Kings Island teases new ride for 2026

A couple of weeks ago, Kings Island announced it would be closing its popular Boo Blasters indoor ride after this season.

Now, enthusiasts on the KI Central forums, who recall the beloved Phantom Theater from their childhood, believe it may be returning.

But don't reserve a spot in line just yet, because Kings Island has added one red herring to leave us waiting for more. The video's closing shot is the workman standing in the round stone entrance of the former Crypt ride, implying maybe things are not as obvious as they seem.

Could Phantom Theater possibly be reopening inside the old Crypt building next to The Beast, which in recent years has been just a Halloween Haunt attraction? Would it be a video ride, as opposed to the old animatronics ride?

"Stay tuned," as they used to say on TV.

The park has not officially confirmed what will replace Boo Blasters, but the teaser suggests an announcement will come within the week.

Kings Island Kings Island's Phantom Theater ride, circa 1995

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

