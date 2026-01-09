Amazon Prime's two-day shipping promise falls short for frustrated customers

CINCINNATI — Amazon Prime has long advertised free two-day shipping as one of its biggest perks, but recently, some Prime members say that promise is falling short.

I've been hearing from frustrated customers who are paying for Amazon Prime but experiencing shipping delays or seeing delivery dates change after they've placed orders. To see if this was an isolated issue or more widespread, I turned to Facebook for answers.

The response was quick — more than 200 comments in less than 24 hours, with mixed experiences.

Some customers, like Barbara Clark Campbell, say they've received multiple deliveries this week, and all of them arrived on time. But others tell a different story.

Mary Ellen Poast Berger told us she feels like two-day shipping has been gone for a while. She said fast delivery is the main reason she pays for Prime, but her packages have been taking five to seven days to arrive.

Hyde Park's Amy Avera reports delays and lost packages.

"They would say it's coming on X date. And then suddenly it wouldn't come on that date. And I would get a message that would say, We don't know when it's coming, but it's still on its way," Avera said.

She tracked one delivery in the app as it approached her house.

"I stepped outside, and I watched the Amazon truck go past my house, and suddenly it popped up and said, 'We're sorry, we can't deliver your package,'" Avera said.

Prime member Emily Hedger says two-day deliveries frequently take four or five days — sometimes longer.

"I'm paying $150 a year already. Why am I not getting my stuff on time?" Hedger said.

Have any concerns or problems with Amazon Prime? Let Taylor know by contacting her at taylor.nimmo@wcpo.com.

When I took these concerns directly to Amazon, they provided a statement from spokesperson Dannea DeLisser:

"Amazon is always working to improve delivery speed and service for customers. We apologize for the frustrating experiences these customers have had and hold all delivery partners to high standards. Delivery times can be affected by product availability, shipping location, and other factors. Customers can report problems through the Amazon app, their Orders page, or by contacting customer service directly for refunds, replacements, or credits. We're committed to resolving these issues and enhancing the delivery experience."

Alternatives to Amazon Prime

The good news — there are ways to get fast shipping without paying for a Prime membership.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more.

Target also offers two-day shipping on many items without a paid membership if you spend $35 or more, use a Target Circle card, or have a Target Circle 360 membership.

A standard Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Even without Prime, Amazon offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more, typically arriving in five to eight business days.

For shoppers who can wait a few extra days, these options can help avoid an extra monthly fee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

