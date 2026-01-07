Saving money in 2026? Smart grocery shopping strategies for you to adopt

CINCINNATI — With work and school routines back to full swing, grocery runs are likely returning to your to-do list. This week, I'm sharing proven strategies to help you shop smarter and keep more money in your pocket in 2026.

First and foremost, don't underestimate the power of a simple grocery list. According to the USDA, meal planning and using a shopping list can cut your grocery bill by 20 to 30%. This strategy helps you avoid impulse purchases and ensures you only buy what you'll actually use before it spoils.

Many grocery store deals aren't automatic — you have to work for the savings. At Kroger, most deals are digital, which means you must clip the coupons in their app before shopping, or you won't get the discount.

Don't have the app or are uncomfortable using it? Pick up the paper version of digital deals at the front of the store and have the cashier scan it at checkout.

Kroger is currently running a promotion through Jan. 13 — spend $100 and get $10 back. If you have the app, clip it digitally. If not, ask your cashier to apply it at checkout.

If you're not buying store brands, you're saving money. Here's how much you could save:



Peanut butter: Jif's 40-ounce jar costs $7.49, while the Kroger brand costs just $3.99

Tortilla chips: Tostitos cost $5.99, Kroger brand sits at $1.99

These differences add up quickly over a full shopping cart.

Pre-cut and prepackaged produce can also cost two to three times more than whole produce (and sometimes the markup is even higher). Buying whole fruits and vegetables and preparing them yourself delivers significant savings.

Your money-saving checklist

✓ Make a meal plan and shopping list

✓ Clip digital coupons before shopping

✓ Choose store brands when possible

✓ Buy whole produce instead of pre-cut

✓ Pick up paper copy of digital deals

Small changes in your shopping habits can make a big difference in your grocery budget. These strategies help ensure you don't waste your money on unnecessary expenses.

