Kings Island savings hacks to make your 2026 visit more affordable

MASON, Ohio — After watching WCPO 9's Frank Marzullo and Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday morning riding the newest ride at Kings Island, you may want to visit at least once to check out the new "Phantom Theater."

Many fans have been awaiting the return of the beloved attraction, which is located in the space of the old "Boo Blasters."

But it can get costly.

While a visit to the park is about one-third of the cost of a trip to Disney World, purchasing a day ticket at the window can cost up to $90 a day, not including parking or food.

How to cut your visit costs almost in half

Save on Kings Island admission and food

Cincinnati travel agent Lesley Sawhook said visitors should never buy a ticket the day of their visit.

"Get your tickets early and online," Sawhook said.

There are several ways to enjoy the attractions and stick to a budget:

Buy tickets online: At Kings Island's website, a day ticket is $45 to $59, depending on the date.

Consider a season pass: A Silver Pass, good every day until Labor Day, is $105 (until April 20) and includes parking. It pays for itself in two visits.

Gold Passes, which include Halloween Haunt and Cedar Point in Sandusky, are $145.

Food can cost a small fortune as well. But there are ways to save:

Look into dining plans: Food can cost close to $20 for lunch per person. The all-day dining plan for $35 includes a meal every 90 minutes.

Order smaller portions: While Kings Island does not offer specific kids menus, young ones can get a small grilled cheese at Tom and Chee or a side of mac and cheese at Coney Barbecue for under $10.

Passholder Sean Bonson called the Gold Pass options a super deal.

"The Midwest region park passport with no add-on fees is just monumental," Bonson said.

So be sure to purchase tickets in advance, and consider a Silver or Gold Pass if you plan to go more than once. That way, you don't waste your money.

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