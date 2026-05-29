Thrills without the bills: How to save at theme parks this summer

Roller coasters are getting higher and higher.

But so are ticket prices at some of the most popular amusement parks.

The personal finance site FinanceBuzz found single-day tickets at 20 popular theme parks averaged $105 in 2025. That's 37% higher compared to 2015.

Whether you're planning to visit a regional park like Cedar Point, or a theme park giant like Universal or Disney, families this summer face serious financial planning before they ever step in line.

Travel experts say the right strategy — from season passes to meal plans to timing your visit — can help you save along the way and help you enjoy the thrills without massive bills.

Watch as two travel experts show how to save at theme parks:

Thrills without the bills: how to save on theme parks this summer

Season passes and discount memberships

Nedra McDaniel, founder of the travel blog Adventure Mom, said a Six Flags season pass is one of the best values available, with the chain operating dozens of parks across the country.

Passes offer varying benefits, like food and bring-a-friend discounts, based on tier.

Certain memberships, such as Gold Passes, also grant access to other parks in your region.

"You definitely want to take advantage of those regional passports because you can visit multiple parks with that pass," McDaniel said. "If you love thrill rides and want to be able to visit multiple ones, then you get a great value."

McDaniel said a pass pays for itself in just two visits and usually includes free parking, a $25 value.

For additional discounts, McDaniel recommends checking with AAA, Costco and Sam's Club, and asking about military discounts.

Cutting food and drink costs

Food costs add up quickly inside the parks. Lunch can cost over $20 per person.

McDaniel recommends purchasing a meal plan, sharing meals or ordering kids' meals — even for adults.

For drinks, she said the solution is simple.

"You can bring a refillable bottle in with you," McDaniel said, while warning you may need a locker rental if the park doesn't allow bags or bottles on rides.

Haley Reidmiller, a mom who uses a meal plan, said the meal plan savings are real.

"You get a free drink and a free meal every four hours while you are in the park," she said.

If an amusement park offers free re-entry, the cheapest option is packing a cooler with lunch, drinks and snacks, and eating for free in the parking lot.

Deals at Disney and Universal

Lesley Sawhook, an owner of Exclusive Travel Partners, and an expert on Disney World and Universal Orlando, shared current promotions at two of the biggest names in theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering two days free with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

Many on-site hotels also include a $300 dining credit, as well as early access to the parks.

"I priced it out for a family of four this summer for five nights, and it was around $3,000 for all of the parks and that $300 dining credit, which is a huge value this summer," Sawhook said.

At Disney and other resorts, on-site perks can sometimes offset the higher cost of staying on property.

At Disney, for example, kids ages 3-9 get a free dining plan when their family books a qualifying Disney Resort hotel package.

"They're including a water park visit, the day you check in, complimentary," Sawhook said. "So lots going on for families over at Disney this summer, and some opportunities to save some money."

Skip the souvenir shops inside the park

NerdWallet travel expert Sally French says one of the easiest ways to save is to buy souvenirs before you go — not inside the park.

"We see a lot of people go and spend a bunch of money on Disney souvenirs," French said. "Your child has no idea where that plush came from, and I guarantee you it's going to be so much cheaper at Target or Walmart versus actually buying it at Disney."

When to go

Timing matters. Dynamic pricing at many parks now makes summer weekends and peak holiday periods significantly more expensive.

Sawhook recommends visiting Disney or Universal Orlando in late August or early September, and advises families to avoid the Christmas season, when parks are at their most crowded and most expensive.

The same goes for regional amusement parks where lines can stretch for two hours on the weekends.

"I suggest midweek," McDaniel said. "Midweek for lower pricing and lower crowds."

Headed to a theme park this summer? Save hundreds on tickets, food, drinks, and souvenirs, so you don't waste your money.

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