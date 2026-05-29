CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Library's Summer Reading Program launches Saturday, offering families a full summer of free activities, prizes and resources at a time when the cost of kids' entertainment continues to rise.

This year's theme is "Camp Read." Families can sign up at any of the library's 41 locations starting May 30. The program is free, and signing up comes with immediate rewards.

"Just for signing up, you get a free book to keep to start building your home library," Youth Programs Coordinator Emily Griffis said.

Cincinnati Public Library's Drew Pearson said Reds vouchers are also available for participants while supplies last. Additional prizes include book magnets, drawstring bags, journals and coupons through the Wonder Wheel spin incentive. Each week, Gold Star featured programs give participants a chance to win coupons and a grand prize gift card.

WATCH: Learn more about the summer reading program

Cincinnati Public Library's summer reading program ready for launch

The program also includes free events and programming at branches throughout the system, including STEM and science experiments, crafts, magicians and storytimes. Each branch lists its schedule of activities on the library's website.

"Our summer reading program is completely free. We have a lot of free programs ... that families can come out to and enjoy at no extra cost," Griffis said.

For families who rely on school meal programs during the year, the library is helping fill the gap over the summer months. About 85% of Cincinnati Public Schools students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch during the school year, according to a School Nutrition Association profile of the district.

Kids ages 1 to 18 can get a free meal at 18 library locations this summer — no sign-up required.

Meal times and locations are listed at chpl.org/meals.

A library card also unlocks free admission to local attractions through the Discovery Pass program, including the Cincinnati Museum Center, American Sign Museum and Krohn Conservatory.

More ways your library card saves you money

The savings go well beyond books and summer programming. Here is what a Cincinnati Public Library card unlocks for free:

Technology and printing



Up to $5 of free printing and copies per day at all branches

Laptop checkouts

Free WiFi at all 41 branches

Digital content



Ebooks and digital audiobooks — the average library customer borrows 7 items per month; buying those individually could cost around $1,200 per year

Free access to music, movies and TV through premium streaming platforms

Digital subscriptions to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal

Learning and travel



Language learning through Transparent Language — a tool that normally costs $49.95 per month — is free with a library card

Passport services are available at select branches

Unique borrowing



Specialty equipment like telescopes

"Because everything is getting so expensive, we love being able to provide access to that for free," Griffis said.

How to sign up

Families can sign up for the Summer Reading Program starting Saturday, May 30, at any of the library's 41 locations. Visit chpl.org for branch locations, program schedules and more information on all free resources available with a library card.

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