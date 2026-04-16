Kings Island opens this weekend: A look inside the park's newest ride

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island re-opens its gates for the 2026 season this weekend, beginning April 18.

Season pass-holders can get in one day early, on April 17.

It's also the first time riders will get to check out the park's new — and yet old? — attraction. Phantom Theater, which originally ran from 1992 to 2002, has returned as "Phantom Theater Opening Nightmare," replacing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, which closed in September 2025.

The reimagined experience brings back fan-favorite characters, including No Legs Larry and Maestro, and uses the same cars and ride system as the original attraction. The ride takes guests through a haunted opera house in a new interactive adventure.

In the attraction, lightning strikes the theater and releases notes from Maestro's organ. Guests are given flashlights and tasked with helping Larry light the way and guide guests to their seats.

The ride's history stretches back decades. After the original Phantom Theater closed in 2002, the attraction became Scooby Doo's Haunted Castle from 2002 to 2010, before eventually becoming Boo Blasters on Boo Hill.

In total, Kings Island says the new ride will feature 26 interactive scenes featuring multi-sensory effects like wind and sound. There will also be hidden Easter eggs throughout the ride and a grand on-stage musical finale.

"Families who have visited Kings Island will remember how special the original Phantom Theater was, and they've always wanted it to return," said Tony Carovillano, park manager of Kings Island. "While paying homage to the original ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare's modern and advanced features will help create new memories and stories for all who take their seat inside this amazing experience."

Watch below to learn more about Phantom Theater:

A look at Phantom Theater, Kings Island's newest ride, ahead of opening weekend

Kings Island fans also won't have long to wait until the park's first event of the season: The Food and Wine Festival will serve up hand-crafted menus every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 29 through June 21.

One thing not yet available this season will be the water park. Soak City doesn't open until May 23 — Memorial Day weekend.

Also returning this year will be Kings Island's chaperone policy, first implemented in 2023. The policy says all guests 15 and younger must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old to remain in the park. If they don't have a chaperone, they will not be able to enter the park after 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. on other days; if they area already inside, they will need a chaperone to be able to stay in the park into the evening.

Starting Saturday, Kings Island will be open each weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park begins operating daily in mid-May.