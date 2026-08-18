Kings Island Halloween Haunt to feature new 'Friday the 13th' experience: Will it cost extra?

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island's much-anticipated Halloween Haunt returns for 2026 in late September, but for the second year in a row, guests will need to purchase an additional Haunt Pass to access the haunted houses and mazes.

But this year's event, which begins on Sept. 25 and runs weekends through Oct. 31, brings two new experiences to the lineup.

New this year is "Jason: Blood Reign," a haunted maze based on the "Friday the 13th" movie character. It replaces the former Hotel St. Michele maze.

Also new is "Metal Massacre," a heavy-metal music-themed maze.

Last year's popular "Conjuring House" also returns this season.

How much more will it cost?

Scare zones are included free with park admission.

To experience the Haunt mazes, you will have to pay an additional charge of $10 to $25, depending on the day. (Saturdays were most expensive last year.)

The "Conjuring House" carries a separate admission of $15 to $25, also depending on the day.

However, the new Jason attraction will not have an additional upcharge, the park says.

Why it can be worth the extra fee

Kings Island YouTuber Josh Tyler of FYE Coasters said the new attractions are worth the added cost.

"The experience, to actually get scared and to feel that more haunt vibe, like at the Universal level, I feel like this is going to be a good thing for the park," Tyler said.

Tyler said the "Conjuring House" upcharge means a better-quality attraction and shorter lines than if it were free.

Guests — including passholders — who want to experience the mazes will pay an extra $10 to $20 per night.

However, an All Season Maze Pass is available for $29, which provides access to the mazes all fall. That option offers better value for guests planning to visit two or three times.

And that moonlight ride on The Beast is no extra charge, so you don't waste your money.

_________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc.

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com