CINCINNATI — McDonald's Big Arch burger is here, but is the newest, biggest sandwich worth the price?

McDonald's latest weapon in the fast food wars is a double quarter-pound burger loaded with three slices of white cheddar and a brand-new sauce — but it'll cost you.

The Big Arch, the chain's biggest burger ever, is now available at locations nationwide.

The sandwich comes loaded with two quarter-pound beef patties, crispy lettuce, crispy onions, slivered onions, three slices of white cheddar cheese, a sesame seed bun and a brand-new proprietary "Arch Sauce."

We visited the Kenwood location, where the burger was priced at $8.59.

Franchise owner Katie Blankenship said the Big Arch is designed to tap into the growing "protein maxxing" trend — the demand for high-protein meals with less bread.

"It has 53 grams of protein. So anyone coming out looking for that pack of protein and flavor, this is the sandwich for you," Blankenship said.

WATCH: We tried out the newest menu item at the Kenwood location

Is the new McDonald's Big Arch burger worth the price?

McDonald's employee Stephanie St. Clair said customer interest has been strong since the burger hit menus.

"It's getting more and more (popular) every day I'm here," St. Clair said.

Why McDonald's is going big — literally

The Big Arch arrives as competition among fast food chains has never been more intense. Last year brought the return of $5 value meals and the fan-favorite Chicken Snack Wrap. Now, McDonald's is betting that a bigger, protein-packed burger can keep customers coming back.

Blankenship said the chain has been strategic about staying ahead of trends.

"McDonald's has done a great job of adding new menu items, especially with our chicken line, because we can add sauces easy to pipe up the snack wrap or chicken sandwich," Blankenship said.

McDonald's isn't alone in going big. Shake Shack has introduced its half-pound Big Shack, and Burger King recently updated its iconic Whopper.

Is the Big Arch worth $8.59?

Customer Tyler Long said the size alone makes it a strong value proposition.

"It's an entire meal in itself," Long said.

At $8.59, the Big Arch is priced at a premium compared to other McDonald's menu items. For budget-conscious diners, here's what to know before you go:

Maximize your value: At 53 grams of protein, the Big Arch delivers more protein per dollar than many fast food options. If you're skipping a side or splitting a meal, the price-per-bite math improves significantly.

Use the McDonald's app: The McDonald's app regularly offers discounts, free items and bonus deals that can bring the price of premium menu items down. Checking the app before ordering is one of the easiest ways to save.

It's limited time: The Big Arch is only available for eight weeks, so if you're planning to try it, don't wait.

