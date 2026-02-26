Freezer aisle deals that can save you money on groceries

CINCINNATI — The freezer aisle isn't just for emergency dinners anymore.

Frozen foods can be a powerful tool for saving money, cutting food waste and planning meals ahead — and this week, several major grocery stores are offering deals that make stocking up even smarter.

Your freezer is one of your best budgeting tools

Savings expert Beth Ditmyer says her freezer is one of the top strategies she uses to stretch her grocery budget.

"We have done it our whole married life. 58 years," Ditmyer said.

Here's how shopping in the frozen aisle can save you money

Her approach is simple: buy in bulk, divide and freeze. One chuck roast, for example, can become multiple meals throughout the month.

Beyond meat, the freezer aisle is stocked with options that help reduce waste. Frozen vegetables and fruit typically last 6 to 12 months without spoiling — meaning less food ends up in the trash, and more money stays in your wallet.

This week's best frozen food deals by store

Kroger

Tyson Frozen Chicken — $6.99

Gorton's Seafood — Buy one, get one free

Private Selection Pizza — $5.99

4x Fuel Points on frozen food purchases — valid only with a digital coupon

Not comfortable with the app, or forgot to clip your coupons? Don't worry. Kroger has you covered at the door.

Paper copies of the deals are available at the store entrance. Just grab one and shop as usual.

"We have those coupons that are going to be right there on your cell phone on those digital deals right when you come in to the store," Kroger spokesperson Danielle Gentry said.

Gentry said all you have to do is hand that piece of paper to the cashier when you check out.

Meijer

Look for the $1 deals in the frozen section, including:

Pot pies

Pizza rolls

Chicken sandwiches

And more — all just $1 each

Walmart

Watch for rollbacks on frozen favorites:

Garlic Texas Toast — $1.97

Tina's Big Burritos — $1.00

Totino's Party Pizzas — About $1 per serving

Aldi

Frozen Soft Pretzels — $2.29

Gallon of Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream — $2.95

The bottom line: Plan ahead and waste less

Keeping frozen staples on hand means fewer last-minute store runs — and fewer impulse buys that can quietly drain your budget. Stock up smart this week, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

