Tax season 2026: New rules, bigger credits and free filing options that could save you money

CINCINNATI — Tax season 2026 brings some of the biggest changes to the tax code in years — and if you know where to look, new rules and free filing options could keep thousands more dollars in your pocket.

Before you click "submit," here's how to double-check that you've claimed every dollar you've earned.

WATCH: How new rules this year could help you save

How to save money this tax season

Free filing options: Don't pay if you don't have to

If your adjusted gross income for 2025 was $89,000 or less, you qualify for IRS Free File — a no-cost way to file your federal return online.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program also offers free help for people with disabilities, limited English proficiency, seniors and military members.

Many tax software companies offer no-cost versions for simple returns as well, but always check the eligibility requirements before you start.

Sam Tobe of NerdWallet said doing your taxes alone is another way to save.

"So if you're able to completely DIY your taxes, that is another free option," Tobe said. "That said, if you just use the forms, there's no guidance or help with that. And they also don't provide state tax forms."

What's new in 2026: Bigger deductions and credits

Alison Flores of The Tax Institute at H&R Block said this year's tax code changes are among the most significant in recent memory.

"Tax season 2026 brings some of the most significant tax code changes we've seen in years," she said.

Here is a breakdown of what changed — and how each update could put more money back in your pocket.

New deductions available to almost every filer

One of the biggest developments this tax season is that new deductions are now available to taxpayers, whether they take the standard deduction or itemize on Schedule A. That means you do not have to choose between them and your standard deduction — you can claim both.

No tax on tips

If you received qualified tips in 2025, you may be able to deduct up to $25,000 of those tips. The deduction phases out if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) exceeds $150,000 ($300,000 for joint filers). To be eligible, you or your spouse who received the tips must have a valid Social Security number (SSN). Married filers must file a joint return to qualify.

Carl Breedlove, principal tax research analyst at H&R Block, said the deduction applies to a variety of people.

"The new rule covers a wide variety of workers, from food service and the hospitality industry to digital content creators and much more," Breedlove said.

No tax on overtime

If you earned qualified overtime pay in 2025, you may be able to deduct up to $12,500 — or up to $25,000 if you are married filing jointly. The deduction phases out if your MAGI exceeds $150,000 ($300,000 for joint filers). You or your spouse who received the overtime must have a valid SSN, and married filers must file jointly to qualify.

No tax on car loan interest

If you purchased a passenger vehicle in 2025 for personal use, you may be able to deduct up to $10,000 in qualified loan interest you paid or accrued on that vehicle. The deduction phases out if your MAGI exceeds $100,000 ($200,000 for joint filers).

Enhanced deduction for seniors

If you were born before Jan. 2, 1961, you may qualify for a new enhanced senior deduction worth up to $6,000 — or up to $12,000 if both spouses are eligible. The deduction phases out if your MAGI exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers).

You or your spouse must have a valid SSN, and married filers must file a joint return to qualify.

Child tax credit: More money per child, with new requirements

Recent legislation permanently increased the Child Tax Credit (CTC) to a maximum of $2,200 per qualifying child for 2025. Of that amount, up to $1,700 can be claimed as the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

To claim either credit, you must have a valid SSN — one that is valid for employment and issued before your return's due date, including extensions.

If you are filing a joint return, only one spouse is required to have a valid SSN. The other spouse must have either an SSN or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) issued on or before the return's due date, including extensions.

Adoption credit: Now partially refundable

Families who adopted a child in 2025 may now receive up to $5,000 of the adoption credit as a refundable credit — meaning you could receive money back even if you owe no taxes.

The refundable amount is calculated separately for each eligible child.

Do you have a story for Taylor? You can contact her here:

What to gather before you file

Before filing, collect receipts and documents for every possible deduction. Key areas to review include:

Childcare costs

Health savings account (HSA) contributions

Self-employment expenses

Education costs

Tip income records

Overtime pay documentation

Passenger vehicle loan interest statements

Lisa Green Lewis, a CPA with TurboTax, said college expenses are one area filers often overlook.

"If you went to college and took a class and you may be eligible for the Lifetime Learning Credit and that's up to $2,000 just for one class. So you want to have those receipts gathered together," she said.

The bottom line: Don't rush, don't leave money behind

Using free programs and claiming every credit and deduction you qualify for could keep thousands more dollars in your pocket this year.

Don't wait until the last minute — rushed filing increases the risk of errors.

Give yourself plenty of time to get it right so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com