Cincinnati-area gas prices spike past $3 amid strikes on Iran

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-area drivers are seeing a sharp spike in gas prices, with regular unleaded climbing to $3.19 a gallon at multiple local stations — the first time pump prices have exceeded $3 since last fall.

The surge follows U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran, and the country's response, which have pushed crude oil prices up 10% in the past 48 hours.

Regular gas moved up from $2.79 to to $3.19 a gallon at the Speedway off I-71 in Norwood, as well as at the Shell station in Kenwood, next to Kenwood Towne Center.

Doug Hede of Hamilton emailed WCPO to report prices in Butler County are also climbing above $3, a 60-cent jump in his neighborhood.

One woman filling her SUV at $3.19 a gallon described the sticker shock.

"It was a lot cheaper yesterday," she said. "I should have gotten it yesterday. But yeah, it's terrible."

AAA reported the average Ohio gas price was $2.99 early Monday, but analysts say that figure is changing fast.

Analysts say the main driver of the oil price spike is not physical damage to oil fields, but fear.

Many tankers are now avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, located next to Iran, through which millions of barrels of oil pass every day.

What happens next all depends on whether tensions cool in the Middle East or if attacks continue for several weeks. That could send prices even higher.

