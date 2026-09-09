Imported beef? How to spot American ground beef as tariff-free imports hit US

Got a beef with current beef prices?

The Trump administration is waiving tariffs on some imported beef with the goal of making groceries more affordable — but some shoppers have concerns, since country of origin is no longer required on ground beef labels.

According to the government's most recent inflation data, the cost of uncooked ground beef was 9% higher in July compared to the same month last year.

The president's beef import plan, according to the White House, would "ensure affordable beef for American consumers in light of current supply challenges."

But some shoppers we found at ETC Produce and Provisions said they prefer domestic products regardless of price.

"I'd just rather get beef from America," shopper Renee Wrigley said.

WATCH as a nutritionist shows how to know if beef is American raised:

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Congress rescinded ground beef and ground pork from mandatory country of origin labeling requirements in December 2015, according to the USDA.

So how can consumers tell if their beef is a product of the U.S.?

Identifying American beef

One way to identify domestic beef is the "Product of USA" label. Under USDA rules, the label means the beef is 100% domestic.

The label itself is voluntary, but registered dietitian Kayla Pasquale said it's one way to tell if you're buying American meat.

"It might not say it was imported," she explained, "but you want to, check for that 'made in the U.S.' or 'produced in the USA.'"

Shoppers should be aware of other possible labels.

If a package says "packed" or "processed" in the U.S., it means the beef was mixed or wrapped domestically — but the cattle could still be from another country.

For those with stronger concerns about sourcing, Pasquale suggests buying from local meat and butcher shops.

"You can actually speak with those who are purchasing the meat. They are typically finding those producers and items that are growing in the United States," Pasquale said.

There is no evidence imported beef is unsafe, but Pasquale said other countries may not follow the same standards.

"If something is marked down to $3.99 a pound, you might want to question why," she said.

Will tariff-free beef lower prices?

Whether tariff-free imports actually lower prices for consumers remains uncertain.

"Whether or not this is long-term relief or short-term relief remains to be seen," said Jack Caporal, research director at The Motley Fool.

The American Farm Bureau Federation also says consumer savings aren't guaranteed as President Trump's plan does not compel retailers to lower prices.

It adds that because of supply chain and advertising lead times, it could take weeks for any benefit to show up on grocery store shelves — if it shows up at all.

Justin Tupper, president of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association, said ranchers are also feeling the financial pressure with feed costs and fuel prices higher than they have ever been. Still, he said U.S. regulations are designed to keep consumers safe.

"U.S. beef — the safest, best protein on the planet," Tupper said. "We want to make sure we can keep it that way.”

Shopper Diana Martens said she is open to imported beef if it means lower prices at checkout.

"I think that's a good idea to help people not have to pay so much," she said.

To know where your beef comes from, check the labels carefully or ask your local butcher, so you don't waste your money.

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