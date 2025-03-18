'I'll take all you got' | As gold hits $3,000 an ounce, jewelers want your gold

All the economic uncertainty surrounding tariffs has made the stock market a roller coaster ride.

But that's not the case when it comes to gold, which has just hit its highest price ever.

Walk down the main street in many towns, like Monmouth Street in Newport, and it seems every shop wants to buy your gold.

And if you have gold jewelry to sell, you are in luck.

"Absolutely, I'll take all you got," said Steve Chuke, owner of Jewel King Jewelers.

Don't let the look of his store, filled with Elvis Presley memorabilia and photos, intimidate you. Chuke is an Elvis performer on the side.

"I'm not an impersonator, I'm a performer," Chuke clarified. "I don't wear wigs."

With that out of the way, Chuke says people have been bringing in gold jewelry in recent days and getting top dollar, as the price of the precious metal first hit $3,000 on March 14.

That is great news if you have some jewelry to sell, as a simple 14K gold wedding band can fetch $500 or more, with a thin gold chain bringing $100 or $200 in many cases.

What if you are hoping to buy gold jewelry?

The problem is this time of year many people are planning weddings.

And unfortunately, gold jewelry is more expensive than ever.

Jeweler Mike Cleves, of Cleves Lonneman Jewelers in Bellevue, told us earlier this year that silver is now a relative bargain

"It is much more affordable buying silver," Cleves explained, with silver selling for around $35 an ounce.

Still want that gold bling? Cleves says a great option is plated silver, which looks like real gold but at a fraction of the price.

"All the silver here," Cleves said pointing to a display case, "is either gold-plated or rhodium-plated."

One last tip: If you're hoping to sell, visit a store in-person.

"Trying to ask prices over the phone doesn't do a very good job," Chuke said. "Bring it in."

And maybe he will even sing some Elvis to you.

That way you don't waste your money.

