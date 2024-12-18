How much -- and who -- to tip this holiday season

When budgeting for the holidays, did you budget enough for tips?

While thoughtful, tips add up quickly this time of year.

Luckily these days tipping doesn't have to go to the extreme and if money is tight it doesn't even have to be cash.

Sandy Vanatsky knows it's tipping season.

"I tip at least 20 percent, it's the holidays," she said while shopping for holiday gifts.

Like Santa, she's made a list.

"I'm getting my hair done this week, so she'll get a tip," she said. "Anyone at restaurants, all the waiters and waitresses."

But etiquette experts say holiday tipping isn't just about putting more money in the tip jar.

Who should you tip?

Lizzie Post is co-president of the Emily Post Institute, a go-to source on etiquette.

"I think the way to think about holiday tipping is an end-of-the-year 'thank you' to the service people in your life," she said.

Post says tipping is about giving a "bonus" to people who help you all year long.

"People who work on you personally or with your home, with your children, with your pets in some cases."

She says never feel obligated to go beyond your personal budget, however.

And if your budget this year doesn't allow for tips, Post says consider a small gift, like gloves for the mail carrier: remember, it's the thought that counts.

How much is a reasonable tip?

Post says a suggested amount to tip for many service providers is one week's pay -- for a nanny, housekeeper or dog walker for example.

Or she says you should tip the cost of one session, for a personal trainer, barber, salon tech or pet groomer.

At the end of the day, Post says, you can never go wrong with a handwritten note alongside the tip.

"I think using your words means so much," she said.

Shopper Alicia Vester says even if money is tight, you should try to help those who help you, even if it's just a little bit.

"I think in the economy we have, tipping is helpful, especially if you have exemplary service," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

