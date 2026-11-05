Kings Island offers FREE admission to seniors through end of year

It hasn't been a great few months for Six Flags, the owner of Kings Island and other theme parks across the country.

Between the recent death in Georgia, and shutdown of the premiere ride at Magic Mountain in California, the headlines have not been kind.

Even Kings Island has had to go without its two biggest steel coasters — Orion and Diamondback — for most of Halloween Haunt.

So the chain is offering a goodwill gesture to families: for the rest of the year, Seniors can visit Kings Island (and other parks) free of charge.

Who qualifies for a free ticket

Anyone age 65 or older (with official ID) can sign up for a free ticket to Kings Island at the park's website, in the Daily Tickets section.

Seniors are allowed unlimited visits during Winterfest, as well as during the final Bonus Weekend November 7th and 8th.

You must register online, and there is a limit of two Senior admissions per order.

Parking is not included, so you may want to go along with family members who already have a season pass (and get free parking).

You can read more details at Don Helbig's Theme Parks by Don blog.

Note that sister park Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio does not have a Winterfest, due to much colder weather on the lake.

It's a great chance for families to visit Winterfest and bring mom and dad — if they are 65 and up — or Grandma and Grandpa at no additional charge.

And it's especially perfect for older fans who still love the park, but no longer ride the thrill rides, and don't want to have to pay for admission.

That way you don't waste your money.

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