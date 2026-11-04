Food and housing are taking up more of Americans' budgets. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says those two expenses accounted for nearly 47% of consumer spending in 2025 — the most in 15 years.

You can't avoid buying groceries, but you can spend less on them. I went through the deals at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Aldi to find where you can save the most this week.

WATCH: Where to save on groceries this week

Grocery deals this week: Where to save the most at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Aldi

Kroger

If you shop at Kroger, here's where you'll find some of the biggest savings this week:



T-bone steaks: $9.99 a pound with a digital coupon

Kroger water (40-pack): $3.99

Avocados: 88 cents each

Kroger brand peanut butter: Buy one, get one free

Lean ground turkey: $3.99 with a Kroger Plus Card

Boneless pork loin chops: $5

Meijer

Over at Meijer, some seasonal produce is on sale this week:



Granny Smith or Gala apples: 89 cents a pound

Squash: 99 cents a pound

Red, yellow and orange bell peppers and cucumbers: Mix and match, 4 for $5

For the rest of your list:



12-packs of Coke or Pepsi: $5.99

Oscar Mayer bacon: Buy one, get one free

Aldi

Aldi is rolling out some Thanksgiving food essentials:



Frozen Farmer's Choice turkeys: 99 cents (limit of 2 per customer)

Price drops on produce:

Honeycrisp apples - $1.99/bag Avocados- $2.99 per 4-pack Golden kiwi - $3.49

Tyson fresh family pack of chicken tenderloins: $1.49 per pound

Walmart

If you're shopping ahead for the big holiday meal, Walmart has rolled out its $35 holiday bundle — with enough food to feed 10 people. That works out to just $3.50 per person.

Available through December 24, the basket includes traditional holiday staples such as turkey, stuffing, classic sides and pumpkin pie. The basket includes 18% more items and costs 12% less than last year's meal basket.

A deal for veterans

Looking ahead to next Wednesday, veterans and military members can get an extra 10% off in-store food and household purchases for Veterans Day at Kroger. Take advantage of those savings by showing a valid military or veteran ID — so you don't waste your money.

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