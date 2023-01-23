Watch Now
Going to Kansas City? Here's what it will cost to see Bengals Chiefs AFC Championship game

Prices significantly higher than Bengals Bills playoff game
Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:29:36-05

CINCINNATI — If you are saying "Kansas City, here I come," after the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills, expect to pay a bit more than this past weekend's game in Buffalo.

After all, this is the AFC Championship game, a rematch of last year's Bengals win, and demand for tickets is exceptionally high.

Tickets to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium start at about $350 on Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and 333-SEAT.

That's about $150 higher than the Bengals-Bills game.

At Ticketmaster, prices for Verified resale seats were starting around $450, for very upper level seats.

Expect to pay close to $1,000 for lower level seats, with some 50-yard line seats going for as much $3,000 on StubHub.

While high, that's still a lot less than the upcoming Super Bowl in Phoenix, where prices currently start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster. (Yes, six thousand dollars).

Hotels and gasoline cost

You will probably want to stay both Saturday and Sunday night in Kansas City.

A check of Marriott's website finds reasonable hotel rooms, as low as $175 a night at the Aloft or AC Hotels.

We found a Fairfield Inn in the suburbs for a very inexpensive $125 a night.

Thinking of driving?

It will take you about 9 hours to get from Cincinnati to Kansas City ( head to Indianapolis, and straight out past St Louis).

Gas for that 600 mile drive will cost about $125 each way, or $250 roundtrip in the average SUV or minivan.

So figure two tickets, two nights in a KC hotel, and gas and meals, and plan to spend about $2,000 for a couple.

Budget more if you want an awesome steak dinner in a legendary Kansas City steakhouse Saturday night.

Airfares from CVG to Kansas City

If 9 hours on the road is too long a dive for you, we checked flights for Saturday to Monday roundtrips.

Plan on paying between $550 and $900 roundtrip depending on airline.

One word of caution: there are no nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Kansas City, so you will need to make a stop and change planes somewhere.

Remember that it is winter: do not try to fly there on Sunday morning, or there is a good chance you could miss the game if there is any sort of flight delay.

That way you don't waste your money.

