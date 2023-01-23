Going to Kansas City? Here's what it will cost to see Bengals Chiefs AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — If you are saying "Kansas City, here I come," after the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills, expect to pay a bit more than this past weekend's game in Buffalo.

After all, this is the AFC Championship game, a rematch of last year's Bengals win, and demand for tickets is exceptionally high.

Tickets to Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium start at about $350 on Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and 333-SEAT.

That's about $150 higher than the Bengals-Bills game.

At Ticketmaster, prices for Verified resale seats were starting around $450, for very upper level seats.

Expect to pay close to $1,000 for lower level seats, with some 50-yard line seats going for as much $3,000 on StubHub.

While high, that's still a lot less than the upcoming Super Bowl in Phoenix, where prices currently start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster. (Yes, six thousand dollars).

Hotels and gasoline cost

You will probably want to stay both Saturday and Sunday night in Kansas City.

A check of Marriott's website finds reasonable hotel rooms, as low as $175 a night at the Aloft or AC Hotels.

We found a Fairfield Inn in the suburbs for a very inexpensive $125 a night.

Thinking of driving?

It will take you about 9 hours to get from Cincinnati to Kansas City ( head to Indianapolis, and straight out past St Louis).

Gas for that 600 mile drive will cost about $125 each way, or $250 roundtrip in the average SUV or minivan.

So figure two tickets, two nights in a KC hotel, and gas and meals, and plan to spend about $2,000 for a couple.

Budget more if you want an awesome steak dinner in a legendary Kansas City steakhouse Saturday night.

Airfares from CVG to Kansas City

If 9 hours on the road is too long a dive for you, we checked flights for Saturday to Monday roundtrips.

Plan on paying between $550 and $900 roundtrip depending on airline.

One word of caution: there are no nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Kansas City, so you will need to make a stop and change planes somewhere.

Remember that it is winter: do not try to fly there on Sunday morning, or there is a good chance you could miss the game if there is any sort of flight delay.

That way you don't waste your money.

