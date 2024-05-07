Finding Solutions: Sick girl gets in-network treatment, car owners reimbursed for damage

CINCINNATI — We frequently report on families facing struggles in the Cincinnati area, and in many cases there is no easy simple solution.

But two recent cases we highlighted are now getting positive outcomes, shortly after our WCPO 9 reports showing the problems.

They involve a family trying to get in-network hospital coverage for a 10-year-old's health issues, and a half dozen drivers facing thousands of dollars in repair bills after filling up with bad gasoline.

Hospital agrees to in-network coverage

In March, we reported on a New Richmond, Ohio family struggling to get in-network coverage for their 10-year-old daughter's brain cyst.

She is in need of regular MRI scans and other tests to monitor the cyst.

But their Affordable Care Act (ACA) provider no longer included Cincinnati Children's Hospital as an in-network provider.

That meant the Mahaffey family faced tens of thousands of dollars in bills for her treatment, or would have to travel to Pittsburgh, Louisville, or another city where their children's hospitals would be in-network.

After we reached out to their ACA provider, Anthem, and Cincinnati Children's, the family says the hospital agreed to provide scans as in-network for the rest of this year. (Neither the hospital or Anthem could comment to us, however, due to strict HIPPA rules).

The family says, however, they will have to find a new ACA provider for next year.

As we learned in our first report, many ACA insurance plans have very limited networks, and it is essential to double check and make sure your doctors and hospitals are in their network. You are only allowed to switch plans at the beginning of each year.

Gas station agrees to reimburse drivers with damaged engines

Last week, we reported on a Mt. Washington gas station accused of selling bad gas.

Six drivers filed complaints with the Hamilton County Auditor's office, claiming the Sunoco on Salem road in Mt Washington sold them gasoline contaminated with water, resulting in hundreds of dollars in damage to their cars.

However, the county was unable to inspect or cite the station, as Ohio is one of just three states that does not allow authorities to test gasoline quality.

One driver, Corbin Vogt, told us he ended up with an $1,100 repair bill from his Ford dealer, which had to replace the fuel pump, fuel filter, and injectors, and clean out his gas tank.

But following the county complaints and our reporting, the station has agreed to help.

Northern Kentucky attorney David Steele, who represents the station's owner, Alfaa Mart, tells us they are reaching out to everyone who complained, and will be reimbursing them for repair costs.

Steele also says the waterlogged gas was an isolated, one-time issue. He says the tanks have been drained and cleaned, and says the Sunoco station's gasoline is now completely safe to use.

