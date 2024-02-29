Furniture warranty catch: Claims may be denied if you move or have a pet

When you buy a piece of furniture, such as a couch or recliner chair, you expect it to be covered by a warranty, at least for the first year.

But you might be amazed at what can void that warranty.

Carmen Kent of Florence, KY bought a beautiful new couch for watching TV last year.

But within a few months, the beauty wore off.

"It's like the fiber is falling apart right here," she said, pointing to the seat cushion where she sits.

She says within six months the fabric started wearing out and "pilling," even though she doesn't wear shoes on it, or have young children or a large dog.

"The fibers are pulling out on it," she said. "You can pull fibers out."

Gets bad new from repair technician

So she called the furniture store, and requested a repair under warranty, as it had not yet been a year since the purchase.

But the technician who came out said the warranty had been voided, because she moved to her new home a few weeks after buying the couch.

"They said you moved and that invalidated the warranty," she said, "and I said you got to be kidding me!"

Unfortunately there are so many reasons a furniture company can deny your warranty claim.

And if you have a pet in the house, you're going to have to fight to get any coverage for scratches, or excess wear.

Reasons warranty can deny a claim

The site Findlaw.com says furniture warranties can often be voided if:



Damage was caused by a dog or cat in the house

There is evidence of excessive wear and tear, such as from young children

You are not the original buyer

You have moved to a new home or apartment

Furniture retailers all have different fine print on their websites, but we found several saying:

"Warranty is null and void if furniture has been moved from original point of delivery to consumer."

That means if the item is at a new address, the warranty is void, because furniture is often damaged during the moving process.

But Carmen Kent says movers did not break the couch: she says she is simply dealing with poor quality fabric.

"I think they owe me a new couch," she said.

We contacted the furniture store, which says it will look at her warranty claim again and see if there may be some other options they can offer her.

But based on the premature wear, there's a chance her $1,500 new couch may soon have to go to the landfill.

To protect yourself from excess fabric wear, consider purchasing an extra fabric warranty that can cover issues for 5 years or more.

And if your claim is denied, be sure to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Oh, and while you are at it, get rid of the dog or cat, and don't even think of moving.

That way you don't waste your money.

