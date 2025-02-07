Flowers too expensive? Try these budget-friendly alternatives for Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue and this time of year, they get pretty expensive, too.

A dozen long-stem red roses in the U.S. now costs an average of $90, according to FinanceBuzz. That’s 2% more than last year.

While you may cherish your valentine, nearly $100 is a hefty price for something that doesn't last very long.

Other budget-friendly gift options

Brooke Emling is a bargain hunter, even for Valentine's Day.

“I love flowers, but I'm an experienced girl,” she said while shopping at Walmart, “and my boyfriend and I typically just go to dinner.”

That's the vibe these days, according to Walmart manager Jayna Hill.

“We have some fun games, whether it’s a date night game or a game for friends,” Hill said. “We have the For The Girls party games. These run about $20.”

Walmart is also stocked with gifts under $10, from stuffed bears to the popularBricktanicals building sets. These sets let you build your Valentine a box of chocolates for $10 or a long-stem rose for $5.

“We have a lot of things that are non-traditional,” Hill said. “You have people who are sometimes allergic to flowers.”

See the valentine's alternatives at Walmart and local chocolate shops:

Roses can cost $100: here are some budget friendly alternatives

Inexpensive chocolates are a great option

Chocolates can be another affordable option, according to Tracy Oenbrink, a shop manager at Aglamesis Brothers Gourmet Chocolatesin Cincinnati.

You can pay extra for a 2-pound box of chocolates or $5.50 for a 2-ounce box of chocolate hearts.

“You get everything gift-wrapped from us, so you don't have to worry about anything,” Oenbrink said. “Just come in and buy it.”

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert with the savings site RetailMeNot, shared other gift trends for the holiday season.

“We are seeing that fashion is actually one of the top categories for Valentine's Day gifts,” Carls said. “So thinking those cozy lounge sets, maybe stylish accessories, even sneakers.”

RetailMeNot also suggests:



Personalized necklaces.

Personalized tumblers.

Kitchen accessories like a tea infuser or French press coffee maker.

Monthly subscription boxes for new books or beauty products.

Valentines Bears at Walmart

Lastly, Carls said you can’t go wrong with a digital gift card if you're in a pinch.

“Those can be a lifesaver,” she said, “to maybe a favorite spa, nail salon, maybe a favorite go-to store that that person loves.”

To save for Valentine’s Day, Carls suggests shopping before prices spike, comparing prices across retailers, and taking advantage of cashback offers.

“Don't leave money on the table,” she said. “A browser extension like RetailMeNot finds and then applies those promo codes and cashback offers automatically.”

Back at Aglamesis Brothers, Chanelle Combs was grabbing a bag of chocolates for her mom.

"We fly out today, so we want to give it to her in person now,” she said.

It's a simple, thoughtful gift, so you don't waste your money.

