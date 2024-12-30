Don't make these mistakes taking down your artificial tree

Christmas came and went in just days.

And now, the trees are coming down.

But how you tuck away your artificial tree can make a big difference in whether it lasts 10 years or if you need to buy a new one next Christmas.

Like many couples, Kelly and Matt Williams chose an artificial tree this year.

"Normally we buy a live tree, but I think this year we're switching to artificial," Kelly Williams said.

They hope their purchase will last them several years, so we "will be able to reuse it," she said.

Mac Harman, the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, and spokesperson for the American Christmas Tree Association says proper storage will keep your tree lasting longer.

"Put it somewhere where you're not going to have your kid ride their bikes over it," he said. "You're not going to accidentally, like, drive your car too far into the garage and squish it."

Watch the lights, lights, lights

He recommends you put the tree back in its original box – or durable storage bags or boxes — especially if it is a prelit tree with lights attached.

"Don't smash it in so tight that it puts stress on the wires or the lights or on the branches," he said. "I give it a little bit of space in those boxes."

If you break the lights on a pre-lit tree, you may have to buy a new tree next year, or at least several strands of bulbs to drape over the tree.

So store trees in a cool, dry location, to protect them from moisture and musty odor, and follow the directions provided for safe cleaning.

The same rules apply to garlands and wreaths.

"I have wreath bags that hang the wreath inside, protect it from the dust, and I can just hang them up on the wall of my basement or my garage," he said.

Harman says today's trees could last a decade or more.

"It's always sad to take it down, but if you take good care of it, it brings more joy when you open it back up the next year," he said.

So protect your holiday investment, so you don't waste your money.

